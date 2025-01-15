I've always admired Merab's stamina. It's simply off the charts by any standard. I would love to see the older man drag the young buck into the deepest waters and grapple him to complete exhaustion. However, this one facet may not be enough in this championship fight if he can't also present other threats of striking and submissions to keep Umar guessing and working harder than he has to. If Umar has only one thing to focus on, I think he can win by decision, simply from getting the better of the striking or having the better positions. Umar looked fresh in the Sandhagen fight so I don't expect him to melt unless Merab is simply stronger than him and outworks him.



Merab's wins over Yan and Cejudo still impress the hell out of me. Umar's win of Sandhagen was huge because of how talented I think Cory is, but imo sandhagen looked like he got caught in a bit of a holding pattern with the counter grappling and the better striker lost track of the time, and the scoring, and I think he let the fight get away on him. Maybe I'm not giving Umar enough credit.