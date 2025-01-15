  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Aljamain Sterling: Merab Dvalishvili Will Have No Issues Grappling Umar Nurmagomedov

dm_240915_dm_ufc_merab_wins_over_sean143.jpg


Aljamain Sterling thinks Merab Dvalishvili will retain his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Aljamain Sterling: Merab Dvalishvili Will Have No Issues Grappling Umar Nurmagomedov

Aljamain Sterling thinks Merab Dvalishvili will retain his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov.
Dvalishvili will defend his strap against Nurmagomedov in the co-main event at UFC 311 on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Many expect Nurmagomedov to pose the biggest threat to Dvalishvili so far with his strong wrestling base and well-rounded skillset. However, Sterling believes fans are overestimating the level of competition from Nurmagomedov, at least in terms of the wrestling.

Nurmagomedov’s most high-caliber win so far came against Cory Sandhagen, who was able to defend the Dagestani’s takedown attempts multiple times. Based on that fight, Sterling doesn’t see Nurmagomedov posing a threat to Dvalishvili, who also comes from a grappling background.

“I mean if Cory Sandhagen could get ready, a guy who’s not coming from a grappling background at all – what do you think Merab is gonna do?” Sterling said on his YouTube channel. “You guys just don’t know man, you guys just don’t know. Respectfully, you guys just don’t know… People can say Umar’s not like these other guys. Guess what? Merab is not like these other guys. There’s a method to the madness, and you guys are gonna see in a few days, again. It’s just gonna be smart, gonna be calculated, take our time. Of course, it’s a fight, anything can happen. But I do think the odds are in out favor for this one. We just got to go out there and perform.”

Sterling and Dvalishvili are teammates at the Serra Longo Fight Team in Long Island, New York. Dvalishvili was long deserving of a title shot but avoided it during Sterling’s title reign as the bantamweight champ. “Funkmaster” was dethroned by Sean O’Malley via knockout at UFC 292 in 2023. Dvalishvili went on to defeat O’Malley via a dominant decision at UFC 306 this past September. Meanwhile, Sterling has since moved up to featherweight where he beat Calvin Kattar via decision and dropped a verdict against Movsar Evloev.



Not sure about the thought of Merab as being the bottom.


I've always admired Merab's stamina. It's simply off the charts by any standard. I would love to see the older man drag the young buck into the deepest waters and grapple him to complete exhaustion. However, this one facet may not be enough in this championship fight if he can't also present other threats of striking and submissions to keep Umar guessing and working harder than he has to. If Umar has only one thing to focus on, I think he can win by decision, simply from getting the better of the striking or having the better positions. Umar looked fresh in the Sandhagen fight so I don't expect him to melt unless Merab is simply stronger than him and outworks him.

Merab's wins over Yan and Cejudo still impress the hell out of me. Umar's win of Sandhagen was huge because of how talented I think Cory is, but imo sandhagen looked like he got caught in a bit of a holding pattern with the counter grappling and the better striker lost track of the time, and the scoring, and I think he let the fight get away on him. Maybe I'm not giving Umar enough credit.
 
AmonTobin said:
I've always admired Merab's stamina. It's simply off the charts by any standard. I would love to see the older man drag the young buck into the deepest waters and grapple him to complete exhaustion. However, this one facet may not be enough in this championship fight if he can't also present other threats of striking and submissions to keep Umar guessing and working harder than he has to. If Umar has only one thing to focus on, I think he can win by decision, simply from getting the better of the striking or having the better positions. Umar looked fresh in the Sandhagen fight so I don't expect him to melt unless Merab is simply stronger than him and outworks him. This could be increbibly dull or very exciting. Looking forward to seeing which little man can shut up the other.
Good analysis sir <RomeroSalute>
 
First Islam says Umar will win, now Aljo says Merab will win. Reminds me of those elementary school bickerings - my friend is stronger than your friend!
 
