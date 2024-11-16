I am very satisfied with Colby vs Buckley\ Garry vs Shavkat

Colby is now fighting an up and comer 30 years old, That's 8 years younger than colby.





Not quite a win in the Garry, Shavkat, Usman, Leon tier of win, but right below that, which wont get colby a title shot. but it puts him that 1 more fight away which is fair. Keeps colby out of the immediate title picture, Gives a young up and comer a chance to break through, forces Colby to fight someone younger than him not aging out of the sport.



Also Garry vs Shavkat is a better fight for number 1 contendership and honest to god, This is how the match making should have been in the first place.





what's not to like?