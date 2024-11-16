  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

I am very satisfied with Colby vs Buckley\ Garry vs Shavkat

RockyLockridge

RockyLockridge

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Oct 25, 2013
Messages
27,431
Reaction score
26,315
Colby is now fighting an up and comer 30 years old, That's 8 years younger than colby.


Not quite a win in the Garry, Shavkat, Usman, Leon tier of win, but right below that, which wont get colby a title shot. but it puts him that 1 more fight away which is fair. Keeps colby out of the immediate title picture, Gives a young up and comer a chance to break through, forces Colby to fight someone younger than him not aging out of the sport.

Also Garry vs Shavkat is a better fight for number 1 contendership and honest to god, This is how the match making should have been in the first place.


what's not to like?
 
Last edited:
oski said:
Watch how triggered this place gets after Colby wrestlefucks him for 15 minutes.

Gonna be gold... watch.
Click to expand...
I believe it's a 5 round fight. Gives Buckley plenty of opportunity to catch colby with something also shows us if cobly still has top flight cardio at his age.
 
Buckley has been getting by on athletic ability alone. If he can't catch Colby with something or out work him I don't see Colby losing as much as I hate to say it. Buckley isn't really good at anything.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I believe it's a 5 round fight. Gives Buckley plenty of opportunity to catch colby with something also shows us if cobly still has top flight cardio at his age.
Click to expand...
LOL! 25 minutes... I stand corrected.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I believe it's a 5 round fight. Gives Buckley plenty of opportunity to catch colby with something also shows us if cobly still has top flight cardio at his age.
Click to expand...

Buckley is an unknown commodity in the championship rounds. 4 and 5 are where Colby shines. It's very rare to see guys with Buckley's power and speed continue maintain those as the fight grows longer. Pretty clear path forward for Colby here.
 
Very winnable fight for Buckley. Why are people acting like Colby is some unstoppable juggernaut wrestler? At no point in his career has he shown this.

Dude's been living on his competitive fight with Usman forever
 
wufabufa said:
Buckley is an unknown commodity in the championship rounds. 4 and 5 are where Colby shines. It's very rare to see guys with Buckley's power and speed continue maintain those as the fight grows longer. Pretty clear path forward for Colby here.
Click to expand...
Yes but an youth an athelticism advantage is in buckleys court big time. Colby is now old and Despite what we believe about colby, because he fights infrequently we can't see his decline gradually.

One day he'll show up and his decline will be dramatic
 
oski said:
Watch how triggered this place gets after Colby wrestlefucks him for 15 minutes.

Gonna be gold... watch.
Click to expand...

Colby wanted no part of Shavkat. Buckley is an easier matchup.
 
oski said:
Watch how triggered this place gets after Colby wrestlefucks him for 15 minutes.

Gonna be gold... watch.
Click to expand...
Buckleys TDD is no joke. In his fight vs Albert Duraev he showed off some impressive anti wrestling.
 
Stagliano said:
Colby wanted no part of Shavkat. Buckley is an easier matchup.
Click to expand...

I feel like Colby should've gone with Ian back when/if he had the choice. Seems like he's much more likely to lose via getting tagged up with leg kicks and what not vs him but if he loses to Buckley he's going to have taken some bigger bombs to the brain instead.
 
Agree. Out of those 4 names I wouldn’t have it any other way.
 
Yeah I am also satisfied with it, at least Shavkat gets to stay on the card and its not cancelled all together. So we still get to see him fight and Clobby is so inactive and needs to actually fight now, enough time wasted.
 
Ofcourse I wanna see Colby get KTFO but I feel he wrestle fucks Buckley the whole fight, followed by “Buckley was never that good” topics here.
 
oski said:
Watch how triggered this place gets after Colby wrestlefucks him for 15 minutes.

Gonna be gold... watch.
Click to expand...
Holy shit, we found Colby's mom. Ma'am, I have questions:
1: Why would you call your son "Colby", ffs?
2: how's taste Picto's pee pee pee?
 
