Given how Buckley looked vs Wonderboy at times (great finish btw), I think Garry outpoints him as long as his chin holds up.



I think those types of rangy guys, or just durable, sharper strikers will give him more issues than grapplers. Holland, Di Chirico and Curtis all slept him, but then you look at what Joaquin did to Duraev, Luque and Colby instead and you get a feel for what his strengths are.



Would love to see him fight JDM, just imagine them exchanging in the pocket.