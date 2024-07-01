Jones and Poatan --- they look like, but at the same time not at all

Speaking strictly from the "invincible aura" and driving force for this mentality.





I almost get the feeling of Jon Jones and Anderson Silva having been made, but with Anderson on his prime and undefeated and JJ good and prime as well.





Poatan fought way less than Silva in the UFC, but coming from an already huge record and one of the best elite kickborxers in the world, evolving in the mma more and to such a point that he was being comparable to Jon Jones and adapting and learning quickly. and topping every top contender in LHW just like Jon Jones did, to a lesser extent still ofc... But with the fights for him nowadays becoming increasingly easier with top tier contenders, but making it easier against a dangerous almost like Prochazka level --- Hill --- and making the 2nd Jiri fight look easy, too easy... in comparison to the first fight... showing he's fucking improving at 36... and just his aura, his aura of current unstoppable force now is one similar I'd feel to Jon Jones back in 2015 or so, but ofc JJ reign was to a way higher extent and it will always be, not because JJ is better fighter, not at all.... just that one has a higher peak in terms of accomplishment (hypothetical ) ppl would be more in awe (like 3 division champion) but with a way quicker one, with a possible eventual loss due to his constant fights and seeking to reach it quickly... Jones when he started seriously, he was younger, had always that huuuge competitive spirit, talent and a great support team... he didn't want to rush his accomplishments in terms of division, maintaining the statue of greatest in a division he's more comfortable... I think both due to his character and his conditions like being more carefree with money while Poatan seem to see that as a serious thing for his family in the way that's one of his main driving forces, while Jones has that as a driving force, but moreo that that huge competitive nature (which many times comes with a huge ego while you don't see that in Poatan... the nature, I think, of wanting to prove to himself due to kinda ppl needing it to feel good he is the best, to feel good with themselves... but that in JJ being such that it's almost like his life was literally on the line with that. But a clash one of this different imo driving motivations that still are at their peak would be great... Poatan sees that as very serious, but his competitive style is more like to want to challenge himself and prove that he CAN do his best (JJ more like I need to) with Poatan also having a big motivation in his family, so rushing to get on top through step ups in challenges quickly, as a need to "I need this because I want this money for my family to be the most possible secure), which mixes with his competitive nature.



In general JJ will remain sharp and strong throughout due to his need to have a perfect 0 losses in a huge long career, so it doesn't have many peaks and falls in terms of driving force when the challenge is huge and offers him that opportunity, which is special with Poatan, as well as making money ofc. Poatan reach to that point quick not to have the perfect legacy and all, mix of trying himself (while Jones has dreams of losing) with the need to win that for his family ultimate security.



I think those 2 driving forces would be at their peak when met soon.... which makes it so cool... as Poatan has of now that "invincible need until I get the big fight and challenge and at the same time secure money for my family" much the same as Jones but with different reasons... 2 different driving forces really cool to have them tested.