Tom Aspinall vs Alex Poatan -- next

It's going to happen. Nothing official yet, but some clues were given clear. Aspinall started to post about Alex Pereira again, saying he's dangerous. Aspinall brought a heavyweight kickboxer to spare and they even made a joke about kickboxing vs MMA crossover... Poatan had posted on Instagram, in a low voice "I told so, I'd come back winning... I told I would get it... !!" ... And he has asked for the Aspinall fight more than once already. And Aspinall iirc posted again his serious stare at Pereira in UFC 300...



So that's pretty much likely the next direction now... Alex Poatan vs Aspinall, with Jon Jones facing the winner. Which was something already suggested by Aspinall way back in an interview of doing a kind of tournament, him vs Poatan and JJ vs Miocic and then winner vs winner... JJ months later had posted that Poatan and Aspinall should fight and he'd fight the winner... And now it's becoming more clear that's what will happen.