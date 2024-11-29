Aspinall is more scared of Poatan than JJ







It's kinda visible he thinks Poatan is scary... Plus, the fact he said "ehh I didn't really think about fighting him too much, if he doesn't want to move to heavyweight, I don't know, it's his choice, I wish all the best"... He looks a little shaky when speaking. I think he definitely fears Alex Poatan and Poatan is the only one who openly called Aspinall and said openly he wants to fight in the heavyweight.... So Aspinall saying "if he doesn't want to go to HW" sounds kinda shaky when Poatan said it's inevitable and that he will go for the third belt.



Even when he watched Poatan KO'ing Jamahl Hill like that, he didn't have that "ohh happy" face, he was applauding but he seemed to have a serious face, like "damn....".



This one here was before Alex Poatan fought Hill, it was before the first fight vs Jiri Prochazka even, so Poatan was way less known and Aspinall felt something weird when Poatan didn't even speak to him lmao





