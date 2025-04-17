Topuria said Jon Jones has 0 reason to fight Tom Aspinall

Luffy
In the podcast with Joe Rogan. Joe Rogan said he's one of the best of all times and asked Illia if he think JJ would fight Tom. Topuria : "I don't think Jon Jones will fight Tom. Why would he? For glory? He already has all the glory. He isn't one of the best, he is the best of all times and no one can deny that. That fight doesn't change anything for him"
Well, I think that may give the theory that Alex Poatan is the one fighting Tom Aspinall more fire. JJ retired after Stipe. Done.