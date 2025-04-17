Topuria said Jon Jones has 0 reason to fight Tom Aspinall

Luffy

Luffy

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
1,000
Reaction score
753



In the podcast with Joe Rogan. Joe Rogan said he's one of the best of all times and asked Illia if he think JJ would fight Tom. Topuria : "I don't think Jon Jones will fight Tom. Why would he? For glory? He already has all the glory. He isn't one of the best, he is the best of all times and no one can deny that. That fight doesn't change anything for him"

Well, I think that may give the theory that Alex Poatan is the one fighting Tom Aspinall more fire. JJ retired after Stipe. Done.
 
Jon didn't have a spinning back kick? Pretty sure he threw that in the 1st Gus fight 200 years ago
 
I can think of 30 million reasons to fight Tom. But if he doesn’t want to then strip his ass.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Media Islam Makhachev Attacks Jon Jones For Ducking Tom Aspinall
5 6 7
Replies
134
Views
7K
GrantB13
GrantB13
W
Media Tom Aspinall wishes Jon Jones 'Happy Birthday'
2
Replies
20
Views
979
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Captain Herb
News Jon Jones leads X-rated chant about Tom Aspinall. Calling all Shookologists and Sher-psychologists
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
b00tysweat
b00tysweat
SpedDaddyV
Why does Jon Jones need to fight Tom Aspinall?
8 9 10
Replies
186
Views
5K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
Luffy
Aspinall is not better than Jon Jones (they are even),
11 12 13
Replies
249
Views
6K
Azzy
Azzy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,719
Messages
57,181,833
Members
175,569
Latest member
sovar

Share this page

Back
Top