Poatan vs Ankalaev — Jones vs Reyes (Round 3 resemblance)

Rewatching the third round of Reyes vs Jones (for the 20th time maybe, just so I get everything on point) and rewatching Poatan vs Ankalaev 3rd round for the 3rd time, it looked pretty similar to me. As in, Poatan performed like Reyes and Ankalaev, like Jon Jones...



Both Poatan and Reyes were in their back foot for most of the third round, while Jones and Ankalaev were pressuring them... Ankalaev went for a takedown half way through the round, which Poatan stoped and punched him with a straight right to the face. Likewise, Jones went for a takedown midway through 3rd round too, which was stopped by Reyes, who elbowed Jon Jones upon separation...



In the stats, both Poatan and Reyes out striked Ankalaev and Jon Jones by the exact same amount as in, significant strikes... Though both Poatan and Reyes looked to be slowing down more, landing strikes while on the defensive, which had an effect... Although both Poatan and Reyes would feel more pressured when the strikes were landed, as they were mostly, close to the fence (very likely, due to the take down risk...) ... One difference is a moment Reyes had in a blitz, which had Jon Jones going backwards in a stronger way than Poatan managed to back Ankalaev down when Ankalaev was on the back foot. However, one thing Poatan had, maybe, was a trip that he got on Ankalaev when stopping a takedown... He didn't just stop it, but tripped him, tho Big Ank got up quickly and ALMOST (it was a close one) got hut by a left hooK as soon as he was getting up (ofc that counts nothing, just noticing it was funny because it almost hit home, which doesn't matter)...



Seemed a similar round, as in, with Ankalaev being JJ and Poatan being Reyes based on the overall dynamic, the cage control, the takedown attempt, the pressure, and the stats on significant strikes... Like, going by the numbers it was pretty much as close as Reyes vs JJ.





I was watching a live commentary Aspinall was making on a video he shared on his Instagram account in his group and he wasn't sure who won... He was like "Idk... It was a very close round... I think Ankalaev won due to pressuring more and controlling the space more effectively so I give him a 10-9.... But I'm not sure, it's very close).



In the 4th round, Aspinall, after it ended, said "that round didn't have much going to it... Ankalalev was trying the takedown, landed shots on the fence but it didn't have much impact, at the end Poatan took him down... Idk, this 4th round to me could have been a draw, it didn't seem like much really, but I'd go Ankalaev due to pressure in the cage... But idk, it wasn't really a round I saw much effectiveness" ...



Tbh, I think the clear round was the 2, in which Ankalalev clearly won. The first one, Alex got it, but he didn't do much damage, he won by overall strikes. Third round, like said above, it's tough... It depends on whether one values # of significant strikes being not so different vs pressure, like Reyes vs Jones... With Poatan being Reyes and Ankalalev being JJ. Fourth round Big Ank won, but like Aspinall, it didn't seem like there was much to it. Aspinall said "I'm not a judge but that could be a draw for all I care...."



I saw a live reaction of that MMA guru dude and he said the third round was close but he said that the significant strikes would give Pereira the edge... me the fourth round he reacted kinda like Tom, saying "that seemed like a weird round, it didn't have much besides Ank clinching the whole time and getting taken down at the last second"...



Personally, I see the fight as 50/50... As close as Jones vs Reyes, maybe... Even DC live and Joe Rogan after the fight were saying they didn't know who won, and DC even said "Ankalaev took too long to grappling in this last round, and I honestly think whoever got this round will win the fight..." ...



It was really close to me...