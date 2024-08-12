koa pomaikai
I would agree with Dana White in so far as that Jon Jones, if he beats Stipe Miocic, would want to challenge himself against someone like Tom Aspinall,” Anik said. “And what better way to put a capstone on your career as the consensus greatest MMA fighter of all time than to beat a guy in Tom Aspinall who is all the rage at present, and a guy who many forecast to be the greatest mixed martial arts heavyweight of all time. I think he wants the challenge — not at the expense of his legacy.
“If he can beat Stipe Miocic as a -350 betting favorite and ride off into the Albuquerque sunset, I am expectant that that is what he is going to do,” Anik continued. “I know Dana and others have said they’d be surprised if Jon doesn’t bite off that Aspinall challenge if he beats Stipe. I would, with respect, go the other way. If I could get a betting line on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall never f*cking happening, I would ask my wife if I could, you know, spend several figures on that.
Jon Anik Differs From Dana White On Jon Jones' Future: 'Never F*cking Happening...'
Unlike UFC CEO Dana White, Jon Anik isn't confident that Jon Jones sticks around to fight interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.
www.mmanews.com
What do you guys think?
Dana White is very bullish on it happening while Anik is the exact opposite.