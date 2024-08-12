Jon likes the idea of fighting Pereira. He mentioned it on his twitter saying he thinks himself vs Poatan would be huge money & would be a GOAT vs GOAT fight. Jon definitely is retiring soon, but I don't think it'll be after the Stipe fight. I think he'll want one more big fight after Stipe, rather it be against Poatan or Tom. Sadly, I don't think we get both of them but I'll take one of those matchups for Jon before he retires.



Perfect scenario as a fan would be Jon fighting Stipe, Tom, then Pereira & retiring. But like I said I doubt we get that lineup for Jon. It'll most likely be Tom or Pereira after Stipe for Jon's retirement fight. We shall see.