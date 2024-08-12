Media Jon Anik disagrees with Dana White “Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall never f***ing happening” willing to bet big money on it

I would agree with Dana White in so far as that Jon Jones, if he beats Stipe Miocic, would want to challenge himself against someone like Tom Aspinall,” Anik said. “And what better way to put a capstone on your career as the consensus greatest MMA fighter of all time than to beat a guy in Tom Aspinall who is all the rage at present, and a guy who many forecast to be the greatest mixed martial arts heavyweight of all time. I think he wants the challenge — not at the expense of his legacy.
“If he can beat Stipe Miocic as a -350 betting favorite and ride off into the Albuquerque sunset, I am expectant that that is what he is going to do,” Anik continued. “I know Dana and others have said they’d be surprised if Jon doesn’t bite off that Aspinall challenge if he beats Stipe. I would, with respect, go the other way. If I could get a betting line on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall never f*cking happening, I would ask my wife if I could, you know, spend several figures on that.
What do you guys think?

Bullshit..

Jones is NEVER fighting Aspinall.

Is Anik a degenerate gambler, or something?

Oops.. Got it backwards. Dana is of course the degenerate gambler.

Mea Culpa.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Bullshit..

Jones is NEVER fighting Aspinall.

Is Anik a degenerate gambler, or something?

Oops.. Got it backwards. Dana is of course the degenerate gambler.

Mea Culpa.
No, you had it right. This is the path Anik is on. He's right here though.

giphy.gif
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Bullshit..

Jones is NEVER fighting Aspinall.

Is Anik a degenerate gambler, or something?

Oops.. Got it backwards. Dana is of course the degenerate gambler.

Mea Culpa.
Anik better watch it before he ends up like Goldberg


Jon likes the idea of fighting Pereira. He mentioned it on his twitter saying he thinks himself vs Poatan would be huge money & would be a GOAT vs GOAT fight. Jon definitely is retiring soon, but I don't think it'll be after the Stipe fight. I think he'll want one more big fight after Stipe, rather it be against Poatan or Tom. Sadly, I don't think we get both of them but I'll take one of those matchups for Jon before he retires.

Perfect scenario as a fan would be Jon fighting Stipe, Tom, then Pereira & retiring. But like I said I doubt we get that lineup for Jon. It'll most likely be Tom or Pereira after Stipe for Jon's retirement fight. We shall see.
 
yup never gonna happen

honestly not sure why jones even continues to fight. Is beating Stipe more credible than beating Gane at this point ?
 
Jones wouldn’t even take a picture facing off with him. Aspinall up in here doing all of Jones’ work for him but still no title. It’s a thankless job sometimes. The cherry on top for the hardcore fans would be resigning Ngannou for a Francis-Tom undisputed HW showdown. God that would fucking rule.
 
