On a recent interview with Ariel, Ariel asked Holly if she is ok if Kayla misses weight by 2-3 pounds. Holly replied by saying Kayla signed on to make 135 (136) so she expects Kayla to be a professional and make weight.

Though Holly doesn’t specifically say she won’t fight if Kayla misses weight, she makes it clear Kayla needs to make weight. Holly even brings up the recent criticism of Wonderboy for not fighting his opponent who missed weight implying Wonderboy made the correct decision.

So there you go, there is a chance Holly’s fight with Kayla is scrapped if Kayla misses weight.



Starts at about the 5:10 mark.

(also, based on the interview, sounds like Holly’s fight will be on the prelims)
 
Dana will make it happen no matter what, he's not going to let his headline fight for 300 go up in smoke.
 
I wouldn't be surprised if she's lost a ton of muscle mass and stopped the juice cleanse to drop weight.
Agree. She’s gotta drop mass and lots of it. She’s ummm…rather muscular for a woman.
 
deea9965f8feadbc1c838e5501ac0c1f23eef27a_2_643x750.jpeg
 
why the fuck should she? A lb. at 135 or whatever is enormous!

Fuck them on any ppv, let alone 300.

Does anyone actually still buy this card?
 
Harrison looked like she was NOT having a good day at weigh-ins against Ladd, who she fought at 150lbs. She's 5'8" and has bigger biceps, delts and traps than Dvalishvili, who I consider one of the more muscular 135ers at 5'6". I'm saying it now, she will not make 135 on April 13th, 2024.

1706574510150.png
1706574685967.png
 
Harrison looked like she was NOT having a good day at weigh-ins against Ladd, who she fought at 150lbs. She's 5'8" and has bigger biceps, delts and traps than Dvalishvili, who I consider one of the more muscular 135ers at 5'6". I'm saying it now, she will not make 135 on April 13th, 2024.

Even Holly knows Kayla isn't making weight, she's just asking sure that Kayla has a really hard cut, gives her 20% of the purse, and is a complete pushover in the ring.
 
