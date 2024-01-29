Wormwood
Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2008
- Messages
- 5,072
- Reaction score
- 9,175
On a recent interview with Ariel, Ariel asked Holly if she is ok if Kayla misses weight by 2-3 pounds. Holly replied by saying Kayla signed on to make 135 (136) so she expects Kayla to be a professional and make weight.
Though Holly doesn’t specifically say she won’t fight if Kayla misses weight, she makes it clear Kayla needs to make weight. Holly even brings up the recent criticism of Wonderboy for not fighting his opponent who missed weight implying Wonderboy made the correct decision.
So there you go, there is a chance Holly’s fight with Kayla is scrapped if Kayla misses weight.
Starts at about the 5:10 mark.
(also, based on the interview, sounds like Holly’s fight will be on the prelims)
Though Holly doesn’t specifically say she won’t fight if Kayla misses weight, she makes it clear Kayla needs to make weight. Holly even brings up the recent criticism of Wonderboy for not fighting his opponent who missed weight implying Wonderboy made the correct decision.
So there you go, there is a chance Holly’s fight with Kayla is scrapped if Kayla misses weight.
Starts at about the 5:10 mark.
(also, based on the interview, sounds like Holly’s fight will be on the prelims)
Last edited: