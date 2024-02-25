Should Amanda Nunes come back?

She retired at the top but tbh she was making 1 Million per fight and there is no many threats anyways, so that means easy money?



But if what you want is some threat

I feel she still owns Peña a trilogy, they are 1-1 but Peña finished her, she won by decision.



And then if Kayla Harrison can make weight and beats Holly Holm there is another one, and they have some history with that gym stuff



And maybe Shevchenko too if she gets her title back?

I also always wanted to see the rematch with Cyborg, I know Cyborg is in a different company now but still



And again she was making 1 Million per fight, that's much more than most male fighters make, also I'm bringing this up since since she is exciting af when it comes to fight and she also basically said in her las interview she might would like to come back