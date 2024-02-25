Should Amanda Nunes come back?

She retired at the top but tbh she was making 1 Million per fight and there is no many threats anyways, so that means easy money?

But if what you want is some threat
I feel she still owns Peña a trilogy, they are 1-1 but Peña finished her, she won by decision.

And then if Kayla Harrison can make weight and beats Holly Holm there is another one, and they have some history with that gym stuff

And maybe Shevchenko too if she gets her title back?
I also always wanted to see the rematch with Cyborg, I know Cyborg is in a different company now but still

And again she was making 1 Million per fight, that's much more than most male fighters make, also I'm bringing this up since since she is exciting af when it comes to fight and she also basically said in her las interview she might would like to come back
 
Not unless it's to fight Kayla. She likely beats Pena a 2nd time if they fight again and I don't think anyone really cares to see them run it back a 3rd other than you and 5 other people. I guess Shevchenko and Nunes could run it back but I don't think it would have the same weight as if the fight were to happen a few years ago instead of now when Shevchenko is no longer champ and is on the decline. So it would be kinda pointless since she's no longer p4p.
 
But what if Peña and Shevchenko get their titles back ?
 
I'll watch Nunes vs Ronda II

7753b375130f8486333548b438527527.gif
 
Shevchenko needs to capitalize on what a slow pitch Raquel Pennington is at 135.
 
real men (aka true sherdoggers) do not suffer wmma unless the "athlete" is attractive and/or a true star, like Ronda, Cyborg or arguably Carano.

nobody is talking about nunes and hasn't for some time, yet here's op making a random topic promoting her as if he was some kind of paid shill (probably is, tbh). I don't care if she comes back or what she does. the less I hear of her and fighters like her (such as raquel) the better
 
Yes, but she should be awarded a title shot at the men’s championship tho?
 
She's going to be the first triple c when they make Harrison the sole 155lb woman fighter on the roster
 
I find it very strange that she retired. She was so far ahead of the rest that I don’t even think she needs to spend much time at the gym and still dominate someone like Peña. Their first fight must have been a mental block, so as long as she doesn’t go full retard she’d be raking in millions annually without having to risk health or time away from family.
 
She shouldn't have retired in the first place, should have kept fighting and collecting checks.
 
giphy.gif


she earned her place.. dont be a troll i know your hurt over it ^^^
 
Only for super fights. She had a hiccup with Peña but redeemed herself. She’s getting older so while it might seem like easy money, someone will Peña her again and it will start to tarnish her legacy.

Outside of a big Kayla fight, I wouldn’t risk the legacy. As it stands now, she’s unquestionably the best women’s fighter of all time. No reason to mess with that.
 
I mean.. I guess? I wouldn't be against her coming back to fight either of those 3 but I just don't really care all that much about it happening either way.
 
NO. We don't need her taking up space on co main and main event slots. Hell, don't even want her on a main card period.
 
I'm sure the UFC wouldn't allow it, unless it was a non title bout super fight.

Val. Ronda. Kayla.
 
I’d say yes only for that fact that Pennington as champ makes women’s BW unwatchable.
 
