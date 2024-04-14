The UFC should bring Nunes and Cyborg back to fight Kayla

They gotta re-open the 145lbs division and bring Cyborg and Nunes back (the former champs from that division).

Why? Beause they could pull good fkng numbers from WMMA like back in the good Rousey times.



Those 2 are the GWOATS and Kayla has some potential to become one of the GWOATS as well but she gotta face some big names like that.



-She just destroyed Holly in her UFC debut, that's a perfect first step. Kayla is no joke! Holly is known for her footwork, her movement, staying on the outside and she is not easy to take down, let alone beat her up on the ground. Kayla just ragdolled Holly and made it look easy.



-Nunes retired at the top but not too long ago and she already said she kinda wants to comeback. She also got beef with Nunes, they were training partners and she was the reason why Nunes left ATT, Nunes was also posting last night stuff and Kayla responded in the press conference







-Now Cyborg is still at the top, she's been collecting belts from all the promotions and she and Kayla were supposed to fight not too long ago, they also got beef, Cyborg was even a training partner in Holly's camp for this fight, she was also posting last night and Kayla also responded in the press conference.







They all want it so I hope Dana can make it happen and in the meantime Kayla can beat this can of Pennington to take the belt and defend it against Peña or something.