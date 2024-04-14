The UFC should bring Nunes and Cyborg back to fight Kayla

They gotta re-open the 145lbs division and bring Cyborg and Nunes back (the former champs from that division).
Why? Beause they could pull good fkng numbers from WMMA like back in the good Rousey times.

Those 2 are the GWOATS and Kayla has some potential to become one of the GWOATS as well but she gotta face some big names like that.

-She just destroyed Holly in her UFC debut, that's a perfect first step. Kayla is no joke! Holly is known for her footwork, her movement, staying on the outside and she is not easy to take down, let alone beat her up on the ground. Kayla just ragdolled Holly and made it look easy.

-Nunes retired at the top but not too long ago and she already said she kinda wants to comeback. She also got beef with Nunes, they were training partners and she was the reason why Nunes left ATT, Nunes was also posting last night stuff and Kayla responded in the press conference



-Now Cyborg is still at the top, she's been collecting belts from all the promotions and she and Kayla were supposed to fight not too long ago, they also got beef, Cyborg was even a training partner in Holly's camp for this fight, she was also posting last night and Kayla also responded in the press conference.



They all want it so I hope Dana can make it happen and in the meantime Kayla can beat this can of Pennington to take the belt and defend it against Peña or something.
 
Idk who else I'd pick to have a close fight with Kayla, she looked a different level. Maybe rematch her previous loss. Glad we can get someone in to mop up wmma BW.
 
UFC/Dana hates Cyborg but Nunes they would bring back in a heartbeat.
 
Is it weird that three of the four all-time top female fighters are 145'ers?

Just like all the others before her, the timing didn't work out, and now Harrison is doomed to spend the remainder of her days beating up what's left of the aging names of the division. She'll likely go undefeated in the UFC, but there's no opposition to make it interesting.
 
No one talked about this Kayla and Amanda where training partners at American Top Top. In fact Kayla brought over a trainer from MA to train both Amanda and her. Amanda even said when asked who would you not want to face and her answer was Kayla. I have a feeling this is being planned between Kayla and Amanda.
 
