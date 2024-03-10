How is Holm such underdog vs. Harrison?!

I looked at the odds for UFC 300 and nothing really jumped at me as an egregiously wrong odds... until I saw this! This fight is essentially like Holm vs.(sort of) a traditional takedown. Holm is in the neighbourhood of +330. For this cheap I get a proven UFC vet who has fought at the biggest stage for years and faced significantly better opposition than Harrison. These numbers make zero sense to me. And if it's really a 135lbs. bout than it's another edge for Holm. Holm isn't gonna really win purely by striking here, she fell in love into the wall and stall crap the last few years, but I reckon even this paired down version of her game is enough to make this fight much closer than the odds indicate. I don't think Harrison's submission game is crafty enough to be a threat vs. Holly. She has takedowns and some very loose control vs. girls who insists to play guard. Holly's whole style is anti-wrestle. She has her hips very far back and ready to evade or stuff any TDs. She is southpaw, as well as Kayla, which will make it even harder for Kayla to grab the near leg for her favourite takedowns. I don't know about you guys, but I think this is very good match up for Holly and as a huge underdog this warrants some attention. This screams Holly by decision to me.