Kayla Harrison: Test Cut - Everything Has Been Dialed In

Will Kayla Harrison Make Weight for UFC 300?

  • Most definitely

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 50/50

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Not a chance. Better chance of Ferguson texting without emojis or hashtags

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, but Holly will accept a catch weight

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Who is Kayla?

    Votes: 1 50.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Wormwood

Wormwood

Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2008
Messages
5,075
Reaction score
9,194
In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Harrison stated her test cut went well and she is confident she will make weight. She also stated she usuallly walks around at 160-165lbs.

“I wouldn’t have made the move if I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it,” Harrison said. “We did a test cut. Everything was measured, from my heart rate to my blood pressure to my blood sugar. We did a test recovery. We did a test simulated fight. Everything has been dialed in and everything has been tested. I’m really confident in my team and I’m really confident in myself. I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but the things in life that are worth having are usually not easy (to obtain).”

“There’s a misperception out there that I walk around at like 180 pounds or something,” Harrison told Kevin Iole. “I have walked around most of my MMA career at 165, 160, because I don’t like cutting weight. I don’t believe in cutting weight. I don’t think it sends the right message to kids.“

