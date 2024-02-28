Gaethje vs Holloway is a bad career move for Max

Max Holloway has been waiting for Volk to finally lose the belt. Instead of waiting, he signs a bout agreement against one of the hardest hitters in the division above him and then what?

Best case scenario he beats Gaethje but takes a ton of damage, probably gets dropped a few times like he did against Dustin, and gets a crappy BMF participation award belt.

Then he’s just supposed to come back down to FW, drained from the drastic weight changing and damaged from Gaethje, and then fight Topuria, one of the hardest hitters at FW and LW?

Max is making a huge mistake fighting Gaethje. He gets hit way too much in every fight for this to end well for him.
 
It's certainly true from a title perspective, he will most likely go through hell in this fight and it doesn't really advance his position. If he's making a particularly high amount of money for this one-off fight, then it could make sense.
 
I don't know how many classic fights Max or Gaethje have left in them tbh. I still think it will be a fantastic fight. Hindsight being 20/20, I would have preferred to see him fight Topuria next, but at the end of the day, it is what it is.
<WhatItIs>
 
Maybe Max has decided to move up to 155 again after this fight?
14t has to be draining at this point in his career and he's a very heavy cutter iirc
 
If he wins I think Max is going for that LW belt and truth be told if he can break Gaethje’s counter striking he might be a real dog to break through Islam’s counter striking.

In the Volk and KZ fight Max didn’t look like his usual self but in the Allen fight he looked fine. I’m thinking that FW cut is taking an impact like we seen with Figgy looking like a new guy at random against Moreno each time.
 
I don't think Max is going to lose sleep off the opinion of Fatback96 on Sherdog. His career his choice.
 
I certainly favor Justin but he’s not young either and is super damage worn. It could easily be him that looks shot in the fight. I doubt it but you never know. They are both in entering their twilight years as far as damage and being elite.
 
Who cares. Both of these guys are near the end of their careers. Multiple title fights and couldn't get it done or stay at the top for very long. What's wrong with having a good scrap that doesn't have any other baggage attached to it? This is the thousandth thread on this.
 
Yes, bad move... if he loses. Great move if he wins!

I think Gaejthe will be too much for Max, but I like a fighter who is willing to reach for greatness.
 
If Max were to get an unlikely win and not suffer massive brain trauma, he would still not be in the greatest position at LW. Is he going to beat Chuck Olives or Islam? No, not realistic.

Max should have waited and taken the LW championship match. This might be a 'great' fight against Justin, but it may also be hard to watch. I would like to see him have the opportunity to win the FW title.
 
People are far too worried about Max. He was in a situation where he could get the guaranteed title pay for the BMF belt, or wait for an non guarenteed title shot at FW. He took the guaranteed option, and I don't blame him for it. It's a great fight and if he wins he'll be a top contender in two divisions. Max has gone from potentially no title fights to having one guarenteed bmf title fight that could potentially garner 2 other title fight options for him if he wins.

Max made a good decision, financially.
 
Fatback96 said:
Max Holloway has been waiting for Volk to finally lose the belt. Instead of waiting, he signs a bout agreement against one of the hardest hitters in the division above him and then what?

Best case scenario he beats Gaethje but takes a ton of damage, probably gets dropped a few times like he did against Dustin, and gets a crappy BMF participation award belt.

Then he’s just supposed to come back down to FW, drained from the drastic weight changing and damaged from Gaethje, and then fight Topuria, one of the hardest hitters at FW and LW?

Max is making a huge mistake fighting Gaethje. He gets hit way too much in every fight for this to end well for him.
I think Max can beat Gaethje.

If he does, it will be a GREAT career move.
If not, doesn't really change his position at FW.

Max is "daring greatly" ... and he has a real chance to outbox the shit out of Justin, especially in the later rounds.

Forget the "lucky side-kick" in the last fight with Poirier, Justin couldn't hang with Dustin for the long-haul in the first fight.

While Holloway lost to Poirier as well,, unlike with Justin (who got KO'd after shit got deep), Max weathered Dustin's early storm, and was beating Poirier's ass at the end of the fight.
(Poirier himself said he "wanted to quit" to Max' pressure and pace ...)

I don't think Justin has the length, or the overall skill of Dustin Poirier, and no one has the stamina of Max Holloway.

This is a winnable fight for Max.
 
Not saying there’s anything wrong with it but after losing to Volk three times it looks kind of weak to pounce on a Ts the moment someone else dethrones him. He’s a fw champ. As bs as the bmf is at least it’s something he didn’t have & sets him up for some interesting fights in both divisions if he wins.

But if he loses yea it’s gonna seem pretty bad in hindsight.
 
Black Blood said:
Yes, bad move... if he loses. Great move if he wins!

I think Gaejthe will be too much for Max, but I like a fighter who is willing to reach for greatness.
It’s bad whether he wins or loses. If he wins, he’ll be damaged and possible cracked chin, and will drain himself to go back down to FW. Terrible either way.
 
A)He didn't know Volk was going to lose.

B) BMF fight will be a big payday and Max doesnt have an infinite number of fights left in him.


BMF as far as I can tell comes with title fight pay. Link below DC says Masvidal made 2mil for BMF fight.


If that is indeed correct, then Masvidal would have had to had PPV points, as his disclosed pay was $500,000.

If Max and Justin have PPV points on UFC 300, plus the likely 600k-1mil base, they will make themselves enough cash to make at least a multi person jacuzzi sized Scrooge McDuck money pool to swim in.
 
Bad move how?
The guys starting catch some age,
He's been in wars since Day one (body can handle only so much)
Been a champ for a while
Was considered one of the best
Hasn't been knocked out

Taking on one of the most game fighters in the ufc
To win a rad belt, because of how these guys throw down


Win or lose this is a win win for both fighters
 
Nailbox said:
Bad move how?
The guys starting catch some age,
He's been in wars since Day one (body can handle only so much)
Been a champ for a while
Was considered one of the best
Hasn't been knocked out

Taking on one of the most game fighters in the ufc
To win a rad belt, because of how these guys throw down


Win or lose this is a win win for both fighters
it's actually a lose-lose
 
