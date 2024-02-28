Gaethje vs Holloway is a bad career move for Max

Fatback96
Max Holloway has been waiting for Volk to finally lose the belt. Instead of waiting, he signs a bout agreement against one of the hardest hitters in the division above him and then what?
Best case scenario he beats Gaethje but takes a ton of damage, probably gets dropped a few times like he did against Dustin, and gets a crappy BMF participation award belt.
Then he’s just supposed to come back down to FW, drained from the drastic weight changing and damaged from Gaethje, and then fight Topuria, one of the hardest hitters at FW and LW?
Max is making a huge mistake fighting Gaethje. He gets hit way too much in every fight for this to end well for him.
