I wanna see poatan vs jones more than anything right now cause i think he beats Jon's ass believe it or not. Yea im in the minority but I have faith in him, good vs evil, good wins, chama !



I wanna see him vs ankalev too at some point cause I think he wins that as well..





The narrative that Alex is useless on the ground is a bit exagerrated and perhaps inaccurate imo, it remains to be seen if he has improved enough to survive long enough to deliver the touch of death, all he needs is one good one and its over plus every round starts on the feet after all. Good thing he is getting pure 5 rounders.



He wants to challenge himself so I respect that, if he believes in himself that much than let him bang, I'll guarantee Jon and Ank can get it...fuck around on the feet and find out