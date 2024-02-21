Alexander Volkanovski drops to number 7 of men's pound for pound rankings on UFC website, Topuria at no. 5

Davidjacksonjones
Thoughts? Is 7 the right ranking spot for The Great Volkanoski after the brutal KO loss? And does Topuria deserve 5th spot? What ranking do you give both of the fighters who just fought recently?
He also dropped to number 10 on the MMA Fighting rankings
MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Alexander Volkanovski takes big tumble after UFC 298 loss
Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski are headed in opposite directions in the latest MMA Fighting’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings.
www.mmafighting.com