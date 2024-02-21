Alexander Volkanovski drops to number 7 of men's pound for pound rankings on UFC website, Topuria at no. 5

Do you agree with the UFC mens rankings for Alex and Topuria?

  • Yes, both rankings are right

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • No, both are wrong

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Agree for Alex ranking only

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Agree for Topuria ranking only

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Davidjacksonjones

Davidjacksonjones

Black Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jan 23, 2023
Messages
5,252
Reaction score
30,687
Thoughts? Is 7 the right ranking spot for The Great Volkanoski after the brutal KO loss? And does Topuria deserve 5th spot? What ranking do you give both of the fighters who just fought recently?
1708498552734.png

He also dropped to number 10 on the MMA Fighting rankings
www.mmafighting.com

MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Alexander Volkanovski takes big tumble after UFC 298 loss

Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski are headed in opposite directions in the latest MMA Fighting’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

1708498613730.png
 
Too low. He's had 5 consecutive title defenses. Topuria was his 6th title defense.

He should be above Oliveira for sure. Don't think his losses to Islam should take away from what he accomplished at FW.
 
I think it's fine. There's no recent data points to say he deserves to be any higher right at this moment, all things considered.

How he performs in his next fight should have some bearing on the number.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Alexander Volkanovski admits January was too soon to return, looks to humble Topuria
2
Replies
33
Views
3K
RagingMuffin
R
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
Alexander Volkanovski Plans to Make Ilia Topuria 'Eat Some of His Words' at UFC 298
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
3K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Substance Abuse
  • Poll
Media Arnold Allen Unsure of Volkanovski's Quick Turn Around. Thinks its a 'Silly Decision' Which Could 'See His Legacy Fall Apart.'
2
Replies
24
Views
971
TheTickG
TheTickG
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
Ilia Topuria Explains Why Alexander Volkanovski Will Be One of His 'Easier Fights'
4 5 6
Replies
102
Views
3K
ComfortablyNumb55
ComfortablyNumb55
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria, Sat. Feb. 17, Prelims 6:30pm ET Espn+, Main ppv 10pm ET
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
3K
FrappeDuRocma
FrappeDuRocma

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,078
Messages
55,120,194
Members
174,622
Latest member
DrederickH8m

Share this page

Back
Top