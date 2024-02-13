Pre-fight Discussion UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria, Sat. Feb. 17, Prelims 6:30pm ET Espn+, Main ppv 10pm ET

As we recover from the weekend let's pause and say heck yes! to the stacked card this Saturday February 17. UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Will self-proclaimed Alexander the Great defeat the confident Ilia Topuria (who has won six in a row - four by finish)? Will Robert Whittaker or Paulo Costa revive their career? Someone's gotta do it. Ian Garry hasn't made many friends with his trash talk. Wearing a t-shirt with the mug shot of Geoff Neal is kind low even for trash standards. Of Garry, Neal simply says "I want to kill him." Who shall prevail? We know Henry Cejudo can prevent takedowns. Will Triple C show ring rust after being out for so long? Or will the relentless Dvalishvili show him who is now boss? At women's strawweight will grappler Mackenzie Dern get back to winning ways or will striker Amanda Lemos ascend?



What are your takes on these and other questions for this card? Let's enjoy this week's pre-fight discussion. Throughout the week we'll have more content like previews and articles. All we ask is that you keep the conversation civil.



*** Trivia question. Who has starred in the most Super Bowl commercials? The answer is at the end of this post. ***

Main Card ppv ​