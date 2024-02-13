Pre-fight Discussion UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria, Sat. Feb. 17, Prelims 6:30pm ET Espn+, Main ppv 10pm ET

PurpleStorm
purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2016
- Messages
- 27,157
- Reaction score
- 68,644
As we recover from the weekend let's pause and say heck yes! to the stacked card this Saturday February 17. UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Will self-proclaimed Alexander the Great defeat the confident Ilia Topuria (who has won six in a row - four by finish)? Will Robert Whittaker or Paulo Costa revive their career? Someone's gotta do it. Ian Garry hasn't made many friends with his trash talk. Wearing a t-shirt with the mug shot of Geoff Neal is kind low even for trash standards. Of Garry, Neal simply says "I want to kill him." Who shall prevail? We know Henry Cejudo can prevent takedowns. Will Triple C show ring rust after being out for so long? Or will the relentless Dvalishvili show him who is now boss? At women's strawweight will grappler Mackenzie Dern get back to winning ways or will striker Amanda Lemos ascend?
What are your takes on these and other questions for this card? Let's enjoy this week's pre-fight discussion. Throughout the week we'll have more content like previews and articles. All we ask is that you keep the conversation civil.
*** Trivia question. Who has starred in the most Super Bowl commercials? The answer is at the end of this post. ***
Geoff Neal 14-5-0 vs. Ian Garry 13-0-0
Merab Dvalishvili 16-4-0 vs. Henry Cejudo 16-3-0
Anthony Hernandez 11-2-0 vs. Roman Kopylov 12-2-0
Prelims ESPN, ESPN+
Amanda Lemos 13-3-1 vs/ Mackenzie Dern 13-4-0
Marcos Rogerio de Lima 21-10-1 vs. Justin Tafa 7-3-0
Rinya Nakamura 8-0-0 vs. Carlos Vera 11-3-0
Zhang Mingyang 16-6-0 vs. Brendson Ribeiro 15-5-0
Early Prelims ESPN+
Josh Quinlan 6-1-0 vs. Danny Barlow 7-0-0
Oban Elliott 9-2-0 vs. Val Woodburn 7-1-0
Andrea Lee 13-8-0 vs. Miranda Maverick 14-5-0
Saturday 02.17.2024 at 06:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View | Prelims: ESPN
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Honda Center
Location: Anaheim, California, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 12
Here's the best in the biz imo, Shillan & Duffy with their preview of 298.
Shillan and Duffy: UFC 298 Preview
FacebookTwitterReddit0Email
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN FEB 12, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC 298, with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 12 fights. Off-topic conversations include...well, there are a lot of them because Ben didn't cut out as much as he usually does. Mark Coleman getting a face full of wrestling shoe at UFC 17, Michaelangelo's painting of the Sistine Chapel, MMA fans' inability to understand the word "consensus," the Philadelphia Zoo, and of course Bo Nickal, all get a mention.
Intro: Keith forgets a wrestler?
10:56 Andrea Lee (13-8) vs. Miranda Maverick (12-5)
21:42 Oban Elliott (9-2) vs. Valentine Woodburn (7-1)
35:46 Josh Quinlan (6-1, 1 NC) vs. Danny Barlow (7-0)
41:53 Minyang Zhang (16-6) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-5, 1 NC)
52:44 Rinya Nakamura (8-0) vs. Carlos Vera (11-3)
1:04:05 Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-9-1) vs. Justin Tafa (7-3, 1 NC)
1:12:25 Amanda Lemos (13-3-1) vs. Mackenzie Dern (13-4)
1:21:48 Anthony Hernandez (11-2) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-2)
1:30:03 Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) vs. Henry Cejudo (16-3)
1:42:48 Geoff Neal (15-5) vs. Ian Garry (13-0)
2:00:26 Robert Whittaker (24-7) vs. Paulo Costa (14-2)
2:17:22 Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) vs. Ilia Topuria (14-0)
2:40:11 A quick rundown of all the picks
* Answer to trivia question. The Clydesdale horses.
What are your takes on these and other questions for this card? Let's enjoy this week's pre-fight discussion. Throughout the week we'll have more content like previews and articles. All we ask is that you keep the conversation civil.
*** Trivia question. Who has starred in the most Super Bowl commercials? The answer is at the end of this post. ***
Main Card ppv
Featherweight - Main Event - Title Fight Alexander Volkanovski 26-3 vs. Ilia Topuria 14-0-0Co-Main: Robert Whittaker 25-7-0 Paulo Costa 14-2-0
Geoff Neal 14-5-0 vs. Ian Garry 13-0-0
Merab Dvalishvili 16-4-0 vs. Henry Cejudo 16-3-0
Anthony Hernandez 11-2-0 vs. Roman Kopylov 12-2-0
Prelims ESPN, ESPN+
Amanda Lemos 13-3-1 vs/ Mackenzie Dern 13-4-0
Marcos Rogerio de Lima 21-10-1 vs. Justin Tafa 7-3-0
Rinya Nakamura 8-0-0 vs. Carlos Vera 11-3-0
Zhang Mingyang 16-6-0 vs. Brendson Ribeiro 15-5-0
Early Prelims ESPN+
Josh Quinlan 6-1-0 vs. Danny Barlow 7-0-0
Oban Elliott 9-2-0 vs. Val Woodburn 7-1-0
Andrea Lee 13-8-0 vs. Miranda Maverick 14-5-0
Saturday 02.17.2024 at 06:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View | Prelims: ESPN
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Honda Center
Location: Anaheim, California, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 12
Here's the best in the biz imo, Shillan & Duffy with their preview of 298.
Shillan and Duffy: UFC 298 Preview
FacebookTwitterReddit0Email
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN FEB 12, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC 298, with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 12 fights. Off-topic conversations include...well, there are a lot of them because Ben didn't cut out as much as he usually does. Mark Coleman getting a face full of wrestling shoe at UFC 17, Michaelangelo's painting of the Sistine Chapel, MMA fans' inability to understand the word "consensus," the Philadelphia Zoo, and of course Bo Nickal, all get a mention.
Intro: Keith forgets a wrestler?
10:56 Andrea Lee (13-8) vs. Miranda Maverick (12-5)
21:42 Oban Elliott (9-2) vs. Valentine Woodburn (7-1)
35:46 Josh Quinlan (6-1, 1 NC) vs. Danny Barlow (7-0)
41:53 Minyang Zhang (16-6) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-5, 1 NC)
52:44 Rinya Nakamura (8-0) vs. Carlos Vera (11-3)
1:04:05 Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-9-1) vs. Justin Tafa (7-3, 1 NC)
1:12:25 Amanda Lemos (13-3-1) vs. Mackenzie Dern (13-4)
1:21:48 Anthony Hernandez (11-2) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-2)
1:30:03 Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) vs. Henry Cejudo (16-3)
1:42:48 Geoff Neal (15-5) vs. Ian Garry (13-0)
2:00:26 Robert Whittaker (24-7) vs. Paulo Costa (14-2)
2:17:22 Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) vs. Ilia Topuria (14-0)
2:40:11 A quick rundown of all the picks
* Answer to trivia question. The Clydesdale horses.