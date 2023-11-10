Media Alexander Volkanovski admits January was too soon to return, looks to humble Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski will look to shut down Ilia Topuria’s hype at UFC 298.

Five-time defending featherweight champion Volkanovski (26-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) takes on unbeaten Topuria (14-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) in the Feb. 17 headliner.

Volkanovski acknowledges the threat Topuria brings, but is ready to remind everyone why he is the king of the division.

“He’s a powerful dude. He’s good everywhere,” Volkanovski told Fox Sports Australia. “He’s not one-dimensional. He’s obviously very well-rounded. I just believe my skills and my understanding of the game is just going to be that little bit too much for him. He’s a young, hungry dude – undefeated, very, very confident – but I think he needs a little bit of humbling, so I’m glad to be the man to do that.”

Volkanovski was initially adamant that he could fight Topuria at UFC 297 on Jan. 20. But coming off a knockout loss this past October to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, Volkanovski thought pushing the fight back was the wise thing to do.

“We just thought that would be a little bit too soon,” Volkanovski said. “We want to follow all protocols and do everything right, obviously, after the last one and I’m lucky enough to have a great team around me who have dealt with a lot of concussions through football.

“I’ve got the right team around me and we just thought that January was too soon. I was lucky enough to have the UFC and the guys there make that happen and move things around for me, which I’m grateful for, and I think the timing will be perfect.”
pick999 said:
Where was this thinking when he accepted the islam rematch?
I think you just read the title and skipped what was actually said. The decision wasn't about prep time, it's about letting his body recover & concussions etc.

Volkanovski was initially adamant that he could fight Topuria at UFC 297 on Jan. 20. But coming off a knockout loss this past October to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, Volkanovski thought pushing the fight back was the wise thing to do.

“We just thought that would be a little bit too soon,” Volkanovski said. “We want to follow all protocols and do everything right, obviously, after the last one and I’m lucky enough to have a great team around me who have dealt with a lot of concussions through football.

“I’ve got the right team around me and we just thought that January was too soon. I was lucky enough to have the UFC and the guys there make that happen and move things around for me, which I’m grateful for, and I think the timing will be perfect.”
svmr_db said:
And who would you rather it be? Don't say a fourth Holloway fight. Allen / Evloev winner makes sense to be the next up but Volk (assuming he wins) wouldn't be able to fight them until mid 2024.
While you're not wrong, my guess is that the user you quoted was simply having a craic re Paddy's nickname of Ilia.
 
pick999 said:
Where was this thinking when he accepted the islam rematch?
There's no guarantee he would've gotten the opportunity to fight Islam at a later date.

Landscape changes fast in MMA so when a title shot comes knocking most fighters will take it. Big bag of money helps too.
 
pick999 said:
Where was this thinking when he accepted the islam rematch?
The excuses are coming ... dude should sit down and shaddap.

Honestly, Volkanovski benefited by a "very drained-looking" Makhachev in their first fight.
(Before the first fight started, I remarked to my brother that Islam looked pale and drained.)

In this fight, the second one, Makhachev looked flushed and strong.

I think the second fight is more indicative of the true difference between the two combatants.

In no universe would the tiny Volkanovski ever beat a prime, right Makhachev.
Dude's a midget and belongs at FW.

Honestly, Volkanovski is not even a contender at LW, let alone Champion material.
 
The february card is only like three weeks after the january card, but I guess that extra 20 some days of resting his brain is better than nothing.
 
IronGolem007 said:
The excuses are coming ... dude should sit down and shaddap.

Honestly, Volkanovski benefited by a "very drained-looking" Makhachev in their first fight.
(Before the first fight started, I remarked to my brother that Islam looked pale and drained.)

In this fight, the second one, Makhachev looked flushed and strong.

I think the second fight is more indicative of the true difference between the two combatants.

In no universe would the tiny Volkanovski ever beat a prime, right Makhachev.
Dude's a midget and belongs at FW.

Honestly, Volkanovski is not even a contender at LW, let alone Champion material.
Definitely, the fight where one guy had a full camp and the other guy rolled off the couch to move up a weightclass, travel the world, and cut weight last minute -- that's the fight that was more indicative of where they're at. Definitely not the fight where both had full camps and proper heads up in regards to when they were making weight and fighting. Great point.
 
svmr_db said:
And who would you rather it be? Don't say a fourth Holloway fight. Allen / Evloev winner makes sense to be the next up but Volk (assuming he wins) wouldn't be able to fight them until mid 2024.
Allen already lost to Holloway… Why would he deserve a title shot??
 
808nEffect said:
Allen already lost to Holloway… Why would he deserve a title shot??
Allen doesn't deserve it today no but the Evloev fight is a clear title eliminator. Bro go look at the state of the division, Volk isn't going to fight Holloway, Rodriguez or Ortega any time soon. Gotta keep lining up new challengers.
 
pick999 said:
Where was this thinking when he accepted the islam rematch?
Even though Volk had Islam in a very dangerous position and riding out the last minute (or whatever) of their first fight, there should be no controversy about who won the match; so no guaranteed rematch.

And sometimes cliches like "you never know what's going to happen" regarding his chances at another shot, or whether he might land a flash KO/TKO, etc... have reason behind them.

Qays Stetkevich said:
He never said that he didn't like the check.
Regardless, I bet it (the check) helped.
 
Volk needed a little bit of humbling thinking he actually stood a chance against Islam, maybe he needs a bit more thinking he can come back so soon, he should have swallowed his pride and had 6 months off min
 
