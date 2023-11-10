The excuses are coming ... dude should sit down and shaddap.



Honestly, Volkanovski benefited by a "very drained-looking" Makhachev in their first fight.

(Before the first fight started, I remarked to my brother that Islam looked pale and drained.)



In this fight, the second one, Makhachev looked flushed and strong.



I think the second fight is more indicative of the true difference between the two combatants.



In no universe would the tiny Volkanovski ever beat a prime, right Makhachev.

Dude's a midget and belongs at FW.



Honestly, Volkanovski is not even a contender at LW, let alone Champion material.