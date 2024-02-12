News Alexander Volkanovski Plans to Make Ilia Topuria 'Eat Some of His Words' at UFC 298

Winner?

  • Volk

    Votes: 20 76.9%

  • Topuria

    Votes: 6 23.1%
  • Total voters
    26
  • This poll will close: .
Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

UFC 297 The Aftermath
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
78,872
Reaction score
101,585
w640xh480_GettyImages-1342593073.jpg

Alexander Volkanovski has no shortage of motivation heading into his latest title defense at UFC 298.



Not only is the City Kickboxing standout coming off back-to-back losses to reigning lightweight king Islam Makhachev, but he will be facing a dangerous, undefeated challenger in Ilia Topuria. If he had gotten his way, Volkanovski would have faced Topuria even sooner.

“The good thing is about someone like that, I’m always trying to fight or find a No. 1 guy. A clear contender for me to face in this featherweight division and Ilia is it, right?” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “He was the next, it’s clear. They signed the date. I actually wanted him straight after Yair [Rodriguez at UFC 290]. I told him come jump the fence and get a faceoff because he was undefeated. I didn’t want anyone else fighting him. I wanted to make sure I got a young, hungry undefeated guy that’s got hype around him.

“He likes to talk. So, it’s easy to get motivated for this, right? I need to do nothing to hype up this fight. Let him do the talking and I’ll do the walking February 17, 18 here in Australia. I’m gonna go work, humble him, and show the world again — remind them and let him know that he’s still got a way’s to go until he’s up at the top. I’m gonna show him that Feb. 17.”

Topuria has been supremely confident ahead of the matchup with Volkanovski. “El Matador,” who is undefeated in 14 professional appearances, recently forecast a first-round knockout of Volkanovski. The Australian champion has responded with a prediction of his own.

“Prediction is, I teach him a good lesson,” Volkanovski said. “He’s going to be embarrassed, he’s going to eat some of his words, and it’s going to be maybe be the start of his journey. Again, he’s young. He is confident. I’ll humble him. He’ll bounce back and start after I give him a good ass beating. Round 2, I think. I think I crumble him in the first.
www.sherdog.com

Alexander Volkanovski Plans to Make Ilia Topuria 'Eat Some of His Words' at UFC 298

Alexander Volkanovski has no shortage of motivation heading into his latest title defense at UFC 298.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax

Winner?

21fef-17043089501194-1920.jpg
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax

Winner?

21fef-17043089501194-1920.jpg
Click to expand...
This is actually tricky.

As a big fan of Volkanovski over many years, I am full of admiration for the fighter, for the man, the way he lives his life, he represents his country etc, and I am always rooting for him.

So... I HOPE Volk wins.

Here's the but.... Topuria is very very good. He is very dangerous as a fighter.
It would not surprise me if Topuria wins this fight, andm equally, it would not surprise me if Volkanovski wins this fight.

Topuria COULD get a 1st round TKO.
Volka COULD dominate Topuria.

I just don't know which will happen.
Either way, I doubt this is the last time these 2 fighters face each other.

Hope it's a classic.


Here are the current odds, damn close it would seem according to the bookies and I tend to agree with that :
Odds-TopVsVolk.jpg
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax

Winner?

21fef-17043089501194-1920.jpg
Click to expand...

I'm backing and hoping Topuria takes the belt. Much luv for Volk as well but decisions had to be made and Ilia nudged the old man out ;).

As usual I'll be pleased if the fight is enticing regardless of the victor. I might grind muh teeth a tad over muh Tap card a little but such things are trivial.

Such a sexy fight!

<{RoseRun}>
 
Doughie99 said:
This is actually tricky.

As a big fan of Volkanovski over many years, I am full of admiration for the fighter, for the man, the way he lives his life, he represents his country etc, and I am always rooting for him.

So... I HOPE Volk wins.

Here's the but.... Topuria is very very good. He is very dangerous as a fighter.
It would not surprise me if Topuria wins this fight, andm equally, it would not surprise me if Volkanovski wins this fight.

Topuria COULD get a 1st round TKO.
Volka COULD dominate Topuria.

I just don't know which will happen.
Either way, I doubt this is the last time these 2 fighters face each other.

Hope it's a classic.


Here are the current odds, damn close it would seem according to the bookies and I tend to agree with that :
View attachment 1029133
Click to expand...
Age 35,
30 pro fights,
last 2 fights above his weight class
Did not take enough time off after a hard ko loss (if this was boxing he’d get a short medical suspension)

The combination of all these factors makes this an easy bet on Ilia.

Anyway, I expect a controversial annoyance and a rematch we wont get.
 
Make him eat some punches instead!

I got a close fight with big Bolk edging it out, with true grit and Aussie Assassin mentality
 
volk - max stalled the division but i would like mr dwarfanovski to stomp mcfluria just like he did bumir rodrigez
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax

Winner?

21fef-17043089501194-1920.jpg
Click to expand...
I really want to see how Volk is going to rebound from his first real loss in about 10 years.

That too, brutal KO.

It's just a question of Which Volk is gonna show up to fight.
If he's his regular self, he'll take it without too much difficulty.

If the KO still looms over him... who knows
 
Volk has the speed, ringcraft, gameplanning, defensive wrestling, cardio, and title fight experience.

Topuria has the power, aggression, and length over Volk.

Barring Volk getting caught early, I think Volk should use his speed, IQ, and experience to win this.
 
KillerIsBack V2 said:
Age 35,
30 pro fights,
last 2 fights above his weight class
Did not take enough time off after a hard ko loss (if this was boxing he’d get a short medical suspension)

The combination of all these factors makes this an easy bet on Ilia.

Anyway, I expect a controversial annoyance and a rematch we wont get.
Click to expand...
Had plenty of time off and he wasn't out cold. Rugby League players only stand down for 10 from a concussion like that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Alexander Volkanovski admits January was too soon to return, looks to humble Topuria
2
Replies
33
Views
3K
RagingMuffin
R
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
News Sean O’Malley is realistic about his champ-champ prospects: ‘I ain’t calling for Volkanovski’
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
6K
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
MXZT
  • Poll
Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis or Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria - Which fight are you more excited to watch? (Semi-Finals)
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
Jinx_AA
Jinx_AA
svmr_db
Media Bryce Mitchell declares himself the "cash cow", says loss to Ilia Topuria "don't count"
2 3
Replies
56
Views
3K
ColombianFist
ColombianFist
Gabe
Volkanovski vs. Topuria is Probably the Most Interesting Fight on the Horizon
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
3K
Thatlookinhiseyes
Thatlookinhiseyes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,221
Messages
55,066,273
Members
174,584
Latest member
Amr Refat

Share this page

Back
Top