This is actually tricky.As a big fan of Volkanovski over many years, I am full of admiration for the fighter, for the man, the way he lives his life, he represents his country etc, and I am always rooting for him.So... I HOPE Volk wins.Here's the but.... Topuria is very very good. He is very dangerous as a fighter.It would not surprise me if Topuria wins this fight, andm equally, it would not surprise me if Volkanovski wins this fight.Topuria COULD get a 1st round TKO.Volka COULD dominate Topuria.I just don't know which will happen.Either way, I doubt this is the last time these 2 fighters face each other.Hope it's a classic.Here are the current odds, damn close it would seem according to the bookies and I tend to agree with that :