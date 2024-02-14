News Ilia Topuria Explains Why Alexander Volkanovski Will Be One of His 'Easier Fights'

16873622493304.jpg

To say that Ilia Topuria is confident going into his first Ultimate Fighting Championship title fight against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 would be an understatement.


“El Matador” has repeatedly claimed that Volkanovski will be one of his easiest fights, updated his mixed martial arts record on his social media to 15-0 and is shooting a movie that will document his journey to claiming the UFC featherweight title.

Much has been made of the Spaniard’s exuberance going into his first title shot, especially his belief that Volkanovski will be one of his easier matchups inside the Octagon.


Responding to criticism from fans who believe Topuria may be taking Volkanovski too lightly, the Spaniard recently offered some reasoning behind his bold prediction in an interview with ESPN.

“[It will be one of my easier fights] at the moment he is right now,” Topuria said. “Because he lost his last fight. He talked about his mental problems. I feel like he is not at his 100% right now. And me myself too, I feel I am way better than him anywhere, so…”

Topuria’s assessment might have some merit considering Volkanovski’s recent Round 1 knockout loss to lightweight king Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in October.

As for any “mental problems,” Volkanovski made it a point to assure fans that he’s in a good place mentally following his comments at the UFC 294 post-fight press conference.

Meanwhile, Topuria is coming off a one-sided unanimous decision victory against Josh Emmett in June last year, is undefeated and is eight years younger than “The Great.”

On top of all these advantages that he has going into his meeting with Volkanovski, Topuria believes his calculated style will allow him to walk out of the Octagon at UFC 298 with gold around his waist.

“The strategy I bring to the fight, he won’t be able to solve it,” Topuria said. “A lot of fighters are punching hard, grappling hard, all that type of stuff, but no one has a strategy. No one comes in with the strategy that I have. That’s what separates me from rest of the fighters... I'm going to create opportunities. Of course, I'm going to wait for the right moment to create those opportunities, but I’m going to open spaces that I will be able to take advantage of.”

Ilia Topuria Explains Why Alexander Volkanovski Will Be One of His 'Easier Fights'

@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax

2024 FOTY?

w640xh480_GettyImages-1259023752.jpg


He’s right. Volk hasn’t really beat any elite level fighters and is getting up there in age. He’s admittedly been dealing with depression and alcoholism. He’s coming off a devastatingly brutal KO loss to a bigger opponent and hasn’t taken the adequate time to recover from the loss. Topuria should walk through him.
 
Is volk going to say he was drinking for the 4 or 5 weeks prior to the fight once he loses to Topuria? Or will we get some other excuse?
 
Definitely has the potential sir.
 
I think momentum has a large effect on fighter's "mental problems". We will find out how it effects Volk.

Ilia Topuria has sneaky star power. I'm not gonna be mad if he wins. I want to see where it goes. I think a lot of people are going to jump on his wagon after this fight.
 
It will depend on if Volk has rounded that corner of his career, and wear & tear or not.

That was a pretty bad KO at the hands of Mak, but it was on very short notice, and was a short fight, so hard to tell if he's lost a step or not.

If he still has it, I think he will be too well rounded and dominate Topuria, though I do think Ilia may catch him with some big punches early on in initial exchanges.

I'm gonna say Volk by late rounds stoppage, or UD.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
He’s right. Volk hasn’t really beat any elite level fighters and is getting up there in age. He’s admittedly been dealing with depression and alcoholism. He’s coming off a devastatingly brutal KO loss to a bigger opponent and hasn’t taken the adequate time to recover from the loss. Topuria should walk through him.
“Volk hasn’t beaten any elite level fighters” what? Has topuria beaten elite level fighters?
 
FOTY? Hope so... but easiest opponent?

<KhabibBS>

Both seem to be discounting the other. Solid mindset? I don't think so but it's just banter and the level these guys prepare and work at is off the scale.


oQ9yAK.gif
 
The quick turn around for Volk after being KOed and having lost 2 of his last 3 are definitely worrying for Volk. On the other hand Topuria is pretty one dimensional in his attack, he doesn't seem to kick much at all and only seems to grapple when someone else initiates it. Hard fight to call.
 
StonedLemur said:
Definitely has the potential sir.
Kryptt said:
FOTY? Hope so... but easiest opponent?

<KhabibBS>

Both seem to be discounting the other. Solid mindset? I don't think so but it's just banter and the level these guys prepare and work at is off the scale.


oQ9yAK.gif
This fight is going to ... Kick Start My Heart :)

 
Corrado Soprano said:
He’s right. Volk hasn’t really beat any elite level fighters and is getting up there in age. He’s admittedly been dealing with depression and alcoholism. He’s coming off a devastatingly brutal KO loss to a bigger opponent and hasn’t taken the adequate time to recover from the loss. Topuria should walk through him.
First off Topuria didn't say he hasn't beaten any elite fighters and second off, are you on crack?
 
Didn't we just see this same story and buildup, last week, with Joe Pfifer?
 
he'll let volk be the aggresor and look to counter
 
Thing is that Volk impressively finished Yair in his last fight at FW, he looked brilliant. Yair was in elite form during that time as well.

While Topuria decisions Emmett, and looks good, but not quite as impressive. Bryce Mitchell is two tiers below volk's usual opponents..

Volk's movement and exits aren't going to let Top land those combinations as well as he had.

Unless Volk has dropped off majorly, he should take this comfortably.
 
