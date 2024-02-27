News Ilia Topuria Calls Out Khabib Nurmagomedov, Movsar Evloev Responds

UFC 298 The Aftermath
Ilia Topuria currently doesn’t appear to be interested in defending his featherweight strap against anyone from his division, much to the ire of surging contender Movsar Evloev.



Oozing confidence leading up to his featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski, Topuria backed up his words with action, dethroning “The Great” via a Round 2 knockout at UFC 298 earlier this month. “El Matador” had previously made clear his unwillingness to defend his strap against any of the perennial featherweight contenders: Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez or Brian Ortega.

Topuria issued a callout to Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview and more recently, targeted retired lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I would be happy to enter the Octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Topuria said. “He had an undefeated record at 29-0 and he had an attractive record for me, then also history. He is a worthy and honorable champion for me.”

Topuria also mocked Islam Makhachev by posting a clip of the reigning lightweight champ’s lone career loss, which came in his UFC debut against Adriano Martins.


Ilia Toouria taunts Islam Makhachev on Instagram 👀pic.twitter.com/jm78TMB6Iz
— MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 26, 2024
While Evloev is the only other undefeated featherweight in the rankings, Topuria previously dismissed the Russian as being unworthy of a title shot yet. However, Topuria’s latest callouts did not sit well with Evloev, who r responded online.

“Conor, Islam, Khabib, Mayweather, Muhammad Ali, Messi… Who else do you want to fight rather than the only undefeated fighter in your division?” Evloev wrote.

I believe Topuria has the potential to be an all time great. But he should have climbed the LW rankings if he only wants to fight LWs.
Calling out champs from higher weight divisions because he beat a bunch of smaller guys is not as badass as he thinks. It's just a loophole for a TS without going through any LW contenders.
 
Yeah, Topuria actually is a bit on the annoying side with his Copycat Conor routine, and privileged attitude. Saying no one deserves a title shot while trying to get a super fight.

Guy literally JUST won the strap, and hasn't even defended Jack shit in his own division.

Settle down with the grandioso diva nonsense and defend your belt before acting like you've conquered the enter division.

Get a couple of defenses in, then you may have a case to jump up and do the super fight stuff.
 
I know champ champ status is the thing in MMA, they know they can get an extra payday out of that belt, and all the glory if they win.

Having said that, LW is too much for him, specially those 2.

TheToneZone said:
He's gonna fight whoever Dana tells him to and it's gonna be good for his career and he'll make good money so it's all good.
This is false and you know it, Dana White has said plenty of times they cant force anyone to fight.
 
El Fernas said:
This is false and you know it, Dana White has said plenty of times they cant force anyone to fight.
Well he can tell you who you're gonna fight and if you say no he can take your belt away. So I'm pretty sure he's gonna be smart and fight the next guy and keep making money and building his career.

He's just being smart and talking for attention.

He ain't gonna hold out for a Islam or McGregor or Khabib fight man.
 
Khabib would get wrecked. He never fought anyone as good as Topuira.
 
