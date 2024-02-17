UFC 298: 2.17 11:59pm ET Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

helax said:
Bestfightodds
Click to expand...

I "like" when they separate an event into two sections, include both canceled fights and scheduled fights, get names of events and dates wrong, etc.
Glad it is available and partly useful, though.

And Ilia would wreck Alexandre, even at a dehydrating catchweight of 140.
Alexandre might develop into something relevant one day, however, as he has five wins and his only loss is to an apparently better potential prospect.

This is a good time to remember, as bestfightodds doesn't know the difference between Ilia and Alexandre,
that before most sports fans even knew how to roughly pronounce (much less spell) "Ilia Topuria,"
it was @Dude Incredible who already had predicted Ilia was on a trajectory straight to the top.
Recognizing that one of the dudest of Dude's dudes has developed as the incredible Dude predicted long, long ago.





8b50bf4afff65d73ec25be620f41736c.gif

lsa said:
That is actually the computer @helax mods on.
Click to expand...

Realizing that makes sense.
Considering he is required to deal with the questionable forum software here,
and Tapology and the odds sites.
Seems about the same general level and elegance in technology.
 
AppliedScience said:
I "like" when they separate an event into two sections, include both canceled fights and scheduled fights, get names of events and dates wrong, etc.
Glad it is available and partly useful, though.

And Ilia would wreck Alexandre, even at a dehydrating catchweight of 140.
Alexandre might develop into something relevant one day, however, as he has five wins and his only loss is to an apparently better potential prospect.

This is a good time to remember, as bestfightodds doesn't know the difference between Ilia and Alexandre,
that before most sports fans even knew how to roughly pronounce (much less spell) "Ilia Topuria,"
it was @Dude Incredible who already had predicted Ilia was on a trajectory straight to the top.
Recognizing that one of the dudest of Dude's dudes has developed as the incredible Dude predicted long, long ago.





8b50bf4afff65d73ec25be620f41736c.gif



Realizing that makes sense.
Considering he is required to deal with the questionable forum software here,
and Tapology and the odds sites.
Seems about the same general level and elegance in technology.
Click to expand...
I thought you were on Volk tonight?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 298: 2.17 11:59pm ET Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria *Total Rounds*
Replies
2
Views
122
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 298: 2.17 8pm ET Prelims
Replies
4
Views
136
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 298: 2.17 6pm ET Early Prelims
Replies
1
Views
80
kimocomplex
kimocomplex
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 296: 12.16 11:59pm ET Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
Replies
10
Views
536
emog2
emog2
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 296: 12.16 11:59pm ET Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
Replies
1
Views
277
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,603
Messages
55,092,495
Members
174,598
Latest member
forshman

Share this page

Back
Top