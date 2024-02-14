UFC 298: 2.17 8pm ET Prelims

The switch between Tafas:
From Justin to Junior.

IMG-1855.jpg



helax said:
UFC 298: 2.17 8pm ET Prelims
KDR by RNC said:
Trained a few times with Vera he good people
You training Vera (presumably involving submission defense)
along with the strange issue of Rinya not always being direct about going for submissions
makes me think: Rinya by decision.


Krixes said:
UFC doing him a little dirty here. If he wins though!!
KDR by RNC said:
Nakamura seems like a lock.
Rinya seems easily to be the lockiest lock to get locked tonight.
Not the least bit of a bold conclusion to say that though, as it is widely thought to be so (obvious due to Rinya's odds being so bad).
 
AppliedScience said:
I aint train no one lol i mean i used to teach the kids classes but thats it
 
AppliedScience said:
I'm gonna put at least 20 milly on him, maybe more. He'll now break his toe in round 1...
 
Krixes said:
being modest
KDR by RNC said:
bjj classes
When that alleged BJJ expert, 3rd degree blackbelt
so easily tapped to a basic armbar last night,
was thinking how KDR would never accept that. Maybe not even from the new, basic fighters trying to make it in LFA.

Speaking of LFA, it certainly is a more appropriate place for Elliott and Woodburn. Too much bummery even for UFC early prelims. Elliott barely could deal with Woodburn and thinks it's his "greatest moment" 😒


Krixes said:
I'm gonna put at least 20 milly on him, maybe more. He'll now break his toe in round 1...
Something big for Rinya probably is a good idea, as long as it doesn't require anything ITD.
 
AppliedScience said:
If by some absolute fluke hail mary miracle @KDR by RNC got caught in an arm bar, WOULD NEVER HAPPEN, he'd would most certainly go the route of ricky bobby and make that frenchy break it. Never tapping.
 
helax said:
Fact.
"I'll never tap" almost never is literal when fighters say it.
But once in a while it is real.
Mokaev and then KDR.


Finally, something good from the prelims (after the fouling stopped)

 
