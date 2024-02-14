helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC 298: 2.17 8pm ET Prelims. Please add to the discussion here.
The switch between Tafas:
From Justin to Junior.
How you think he handles Nakamura. That dude is explosive from his highlights, and hits hard. Vera seems like a good grappler but I just found out he's 36. UFC doing him a little dirty here. If he wins though!!Trained a few times with Vera he good people
I aint train no one lol i mean i used to teach the kids classes but thats itYou training Vera (presumably involving submission defense)
along with the strange issue of Rinya not always being direct about going for submissions
makes me think: Rinya by decision.
Rinya seems easily to be the lockiest lock to get locked tonight.
Not the least bit of a bold conclusion to say that though, as it is widely thought to be so (obvious due to Rinya's odds being so bad).
BS... You're just being modest. You taught Steve Seagull that front kick. He taught Andy Silva, and slighted you on the credit.I aint train no one lol i mean i used to teach the kids classes but thats it
KDR "teaching kids"I aint train no one lol i mean i used to teach the kids classes but thats it
Honestly... not far off. 4-6 year olds bjj classes were chaosKDR "teaching kids"
being modest
bjj classes
I'm gonna put at least 20 milly on him, maybe more. He'll now break his toe in round 1...
If by some absolute fluke hail mary miracle @KDR by RNC got caught in an arm bar, WOULD NEVER HAPPEN, he'd would most certainly go the route of ricky bobby and make that frenchy break it. Never tapping.When that alleged BJJ expert, 3rd degree blackbelt
so easily tapped to a basic armbar last night,
was thinking how KDR would never accept that. Maybe not even from the new, basic fighters trying to make it in LFA.
Speaking of LFA, it certainly is a more appropriate place for Elliott and Woodburn. Too much bummery even for UFC early prelims. Elliott barely could deal with Woodburn and thinks it's his "greatest moment"
Something big for Rinya probably is a good idea, as long as it doesn't require anything ITD.
Fact.
"I'll never tap" almost never is literal when fighters say it.
But once in a while it is real.
Mokaev and then KDR.
Finally, something good from the prelims (after the fouling stopped)