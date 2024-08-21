Why do we "Fans" hold great fighters to such stupid rules?

So Jon Jones cleared 3 era's at Light heavyweight solidifying many he was MMA's GOAT. He then states he wants to try win HW gold and fight the HW GOAT. Takes time out bulks up proper and annihilated Cyril Gane at a time no one outside England was talking about Aspinall, Jones then signs the deal to fight Stipe but gets injured pushing the fight back to later this year. Between these events the Russian Pavlovich was supposedly the man to finally batter Jones who simply said (Don't know him but after the Stipe fight I will talk to my team and family regards what's next) Pavlovich gets starched by Tom Aspinall who is not only getting the royal fan treatment he is calling Jones put himself even though Jones path had been wrote when Tom was 2-0 in the UFC and no one really rated him.Now we have to sit and listen to the bullshit Jon Bones Jones the man who fought anyone is ducking Tom AspinallWhy can't fans just accept retiring fighters may have one or two fights for their own legacy they want to achieve and not fighting a newbie is not ducking