Why do we "Fans" hold great fighters to such stupid rules?

WolfPackHunter

WolfPackHunter

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 24, 2024
Messages
75
Reaction score
65
So Jon Jones cleared 3 era's at Light heavyweight solidifying many he was MMA's GOAT. He then states he wants to try win HW gold and fight the HW GOAT. Takes time out bulks up proper and annihilated Cyril Gane at a time no one outside England was talking about Aspinall, Jones then signs the deal to fight Stipe but gets injured pushing the fight back to later this year. Between these events the Russian Pavlovich was supposedly the man to finally batter Jones who simply said (Don't know him but after the Stipe fight I will talk to my team and family regards what's next) Pavlovich gets starched by Tom Aspinall who is not only getting the royal fan treatment he is calling Jones put himself even though Jones path had been wrote when Tom was 2-0 in the UFC and no one really rated him.

Now we have to sit and listen to the bullshit Jon Bones Jones the man who fought anyone is ducking Tom Aspinall 😒🙄

Why can't fans just accept retiring fighters may have one or two fights for their own legacy they want to achieve and not fighting a newbie is not ducking
 
If Tom was champ when Gane was we would have seen Jon beat Tom but we would likely be hearing how Jon's ducking the rematch
 
WolfPackHunter said:
So Jon Jones cleared 3 era's at Light heavyweight solidifying many he was MMA's GOAT. He then states he wants to try win HW gold and fight the HW GOAT. Takes time out bulks up proper and annihilated Cyril Gane at a time no one outside England was talking about Aspinall, Jones then signs the deal to fight Stipe but gets injured pushing the fight back to later this year. Between these events the Russian Pavlovich was supposedly the man to finally batter Jones who simply said (Don't know him but after the Stipe fight I will talk to my team and family regards what's next) Pavlovich gets starched by Tom Aspinall who is not only getting the royal fan treatment he is calling Jones put himself even though Jones path had been wrote when Tom was 2-0 in the UFC and no one really rated him.

Now we have to sit and listen to the bullshit Jon Bones Jones the man who fought anyone is ducking Tom Aspinall 😒🙄

Why can't fans just accept retiring fighters may have one or two fights for their own legacy they want to achieve and not fighting a newbie is not ducking
Click to expand...
An old guy wanting a legacy fight and not some newbie is completely fine. No one is mad about that.

A champ not wanting to fight the best and most earned guy in the division is NOT fine.

And if either of these above rules is "stupid," first pick goes the top one, hands down. Thinking anything else? Now THAT'S stupid
 
In Jon's specific case, he hurts people's feelings. Rather than dealing with it, they do all kinds of mental gymnastics to invalidate him and try to feel better.

For almost every other fighters, it's people who can't handle not getting their way.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
An old guy wanting a legacy fight and not some newbie is completely fine. No one is mad about that.

A champ not wanting to fight the best and most earned guy in the division is NOT fine.

And if either of these above rules is "stupid," first pick goes the top one, hands down. Thinking anything else? Now THAT'S stupid
Click to expand...
He bear Gane for the title got injured and is now scheduled to fight again, he's not said for sure what he's doing next he may have 5 more fights. So how can he be holding up a division which already has an interim
 
WolfPackHunter said:
He bear Gane for the title got injured and is now scheduled to fight again, he's not said for sure what he's doing next he may have 5 more fights. So how can he be holding up a division which already has an interim
Click to expand...
The interim exists and is defended by virtue of the hold up. That is the proof itself. Jon is scheduled to  defend again but the defense is being handpicked via everything i said in my first comment.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
An old guy wanting a legacy fight and not some newbie is completely fine. No one is mad about that.

A champ not wanting to fight the best and most earned guy in the division is NOT fine.

And if either of these above rules is "stupid," first pick goes the top one, hands down. Thinking anything else? Now THAT'S stupid
Click to expand...
He bear Gane for the title got injured and is now scheduled to fight again, he's not said for sure what he's doing next he may have 5 more fights. So how can he be holding up a division which already has an interim
 
WolfPackHunter said:
He bear Gane for the title got injured and is now scheduled to fight again, he's not said for sure what he's doing next he may have 5 more fights. So how can he be holding up a division which already has an interim
Click to expand...
He's holding up the division because he refuses to fight the interim champ. He insisted on fighting Stipe, God bless him but he's on the short side of 42, coming off of a knockout loss and hasn't fought for 3.5 years... aside from the fact that he has the most HW title defense, what has Miocic done to earn a title shot? There's absolutely zero reason for him not to fight Tom, aside from not wanting to.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
The interim exists and is defended by virtue of the hold up. That is the proof itself. Jon is scheduled to  defend again but the defense is being handpicked via everything i said in my first comment.
Click to expand...
The path was always stated.. Move to HW, Win the Belt, Fight Stipe. He hasn't deviated from that plan bar injury, he is 38 so injuries will become more frequent
 
pv3Hpv3p said:
He's holding up the division because he refuses to fight the interim champ. He insisted on fighting Stipe, God bless him but he's on the short side of 42, coming off of a knockout loss and hasn't fought for 3.5 years... aside from the fact that he has the most HW title defense, what has Miocic done to earn a title shot? There's absolutely zero reason for him not to fight Tom, aside from not wanting to.
Click to expand...
It has been HIS plan since he decided to leave LHW, He hasn't hidden anything
 
Fight Professor said:
Often, it is haters who want the fighter to have the most ***dangerous match up possible.
Click to expand...

***best

It would be silly to deny that Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall is a better match up than Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic at this point.
 
Fight Professor said:
Often, it is haters who want the fighter to have the most dangerous match up possible.
Click to expand...
I think it's clear a lot of people want Jones to fight Tom just because they believe he will lose the fight. I think if this was any other beloved champion people would accept that they just want one more title fight against the opponent they've chosen and will retire.

I know some are legitimately pissed about holding the belt hostage but at the same time is HW even that great? It seems like such a trash division that it's like who cares who really holds the belt.
 
He only has 1 win and has been holding the belt hostage for 17 months, while Tom Aspinall is cleaning up the division against real contenders, it's ridiculous.

Strip Jones already, he can do whatever he wants as long as he doesn't have the belt.
 
WolfPackHunter said:
It has been HIS plan since he decided to leave LHW, He hasn't hidden anything
Click to expand...
Make plans all you want, once your the champ you don't get to cherry pick... just like Bisping getting a ton of shit for picking a 46 y/o Hendo as his first title defense
 
HHJ said:
Choke on it.
Click to expand...
I ain't the one choking, you guys are all the ones choking the the GOAT gets a bit of leeway as he leaves his prime. If I were an Aspinall fan I'd be embarrassed my guy wanted to be the man that beat Jon Jones like some heavyweight 10 yr his junior proves anything,
IF Ton won vs Jones he'd be made to work so damn hard for the win it would be very embarrassing the "next big star" beat a man well out his prime in such life or death circumstances
 
WolfPackHunter said:
So Jon Jones cleared 3 era's at Light heavyweight solidifying many he was MMA's GOAT. He then states he wants to try win HW gold and fight the HW GOAT. Takes time out bulks up proper and annihilated Cyril Gane at a time no one outside England was talking about Aspinall, Jones then signs the deal to fight Stipe but gets injured pushing the fight back to later this year. Between these events the Russian Pavlovich was supposedly the man to finally batter Jones who simply said (Don't know him but after the Stipe fight I will talk to my team and family regards what's next) Pavlovich gets starched by Tom Aspinall who is not only getting the royal fan treatment he is calling Jones put himself even though Jones path had been wrote when Tom was 2-0 in the UFC and no one really rated him.

Now we have to sit and listen to the bullshit Jon Bones Jones the man who fought anyone is ducking Tom Aspinall 😒🙄

Why can't fans just accept retiring fighters may have one or two fights for their own legacy they want to achieve and not fighting a newbie is not ducking
Click to expand...
Why do we fans hold Jon to "stupid" rules after he:
-cheated so much the UFC changed the rules to accommodate his cheating
-disappeared for three years, only to come back and be handed the keys to fuck up the HW division by being given the title after fighting the hand-picked fighter most vulnerable to his wrestling and then avoid all legitimate contenders to fight a retired, aging former champion
-most definitely does not fight anyone, as demonstrated clearly when he caused an entire event to be cancelled when he refused to fight a middleweight gatekeeper

Gosh, I can't imagine why we're tired of this asshole and the shit he gets away with.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SuperAlly
Aspinal - True Hw champ
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
2K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
Captain Herb
Jon just wanted to swim a few laps, Twitter blasted him anyway
2
Replies
24
Views
824
IDGETKTFO
IDGETKTFO
R
JDS -- Jones Derangement Syndrome
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
Paolo Delutis
Am i missing something?
8 9 10
Replies
199
Views
5K
PrideNverDies
PrideNverDies
Black9
Media Dana White: "Jon Jones, Greatest Fighter EVER in ANY Combat Sport" - "Ronda Rousey Best Fighter Ever Worked With"
2 3
Replies
47
Views
2K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,705
Messages
56,069,147
Members
175,061
Latest member
CatMendoza

Share this page

Back
Top