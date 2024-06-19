Luthien said: Undefeated in the UFC since 2010 - (2008 really^^) and still fighting in 2024 - Jones doesn't get enough praise Click to expand...

Not just 2008 really^^, but 2008 really, by the rules really!No one has ever managed to explain how a 12-6 elbow to the forehead caused a shoulder separation - which was why the fight could not continue - and without that the elbow was not, according to the rules, a foul that could result in a DQ. At worst it was a point deduction foul and a TKO win for Jones.