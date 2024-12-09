The Absolute Best Fighter Ever in Each Weight Class

(updated after an amazing 2024 year in MMA)

not the greatest fighter (resume), but best fighter (fighting ability).
assume every fighter in their prime, in that weight category.

----------------------------

Flyweight - 125 lbs:
Demetrious Johnson

Bantamweight - 135 lbs:
Dominick Cruz

Featherweight - 145 lbs:
Ilia Topuria (not Jose Aldo)

Lightweight - 155 lbs:
Khabib Nurmagomedov (not Islam Makhachev)

Welterweight - 170 lbs:
Georges St-Pierre (not Shavkat Rakhmonov)

Middleweight -185 lbs:
Khamzat Chimaev (not Anderson Silva)

Light Heavyweight - 205 lbs:
Jon Jones (not Alex Pereira)

Heavyweight - 265 lbs:
Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall or Francis Ngannou
(Prime Fedor loses to at least one of these three)
 
Featherweight: Aldo
Middleweight: Silva
Heavyweight: Fedor

I agree with your other picks. But it's ridiculous to choose guys with 1 or 2 title defenses over the consensus GOATs of the division who dominated for years. This feels like a sneaky troll thread, mixing sensible opinions with a few obviously dumb ones.
 
jackleeb said:
Middleweight -185 lbs:
Khamzat Chimaev

Heavyweight - 265 lbs:
Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall or Francis Ngannou
tom-delonge-blink182.gif
 
Prime TJ beats any 135er ever, at the time I think we all agreed he beat Cruz and that also he wins that fight more often than not

You could make the case for prime 145 Conor being better than Topuria
 
BJ Penn at his peak was much better than Khabib or Islam as well

At his absolute best he literally could've literally held the 145, 155, 170 titles if he was a bit more disciplined
 
Flyweight - 125 lbs:
Demetrious Johnson

Bantamweight - 135 lbs:
Cruz

Featherweight - 145 lbs:
Volk

Lightweight - 155 lbs:
Islam

Welterweight - 170 lbs:
GSP

Middleweight -185 lbs:
Andy

Light Heavyweight - 205 lbs:
Jones

Heavyweight - 265 lbs:
Jones/Cain/Ngannou
 
HW - Fedor (obviously)
LHW - Randy
MW - Sakuraba
WW - GSP
LW - BJ Penn
145 and under - probably some chick
 
blaseblase said:
Featherweight: Aldo
Middleweight: Silva
Heavyweight: Fedor

I agree with your other picks. But it's ridiculous to choose guys with 1 or 2 title defenses over the consensus GOATs of the division who dominated for years. This feels like a sneaky troll thread, mixing sensible opinions with a few obviously dumb ones.
never said greatest said best. So i think he means head to head who would lose the least fights. not who is the most accomplished.

generally I agree with all that he said. Khamzat will have likely beaten Anderson silva. despite silva being the goat mw, If cheal can get him down whenever, khamzat tko's or submits him in 2 I still wouldnt pick khamzat in that slot, but I understand where he is coming from. Im not sure khamzat beats dricus.


Cruz is a pick I disagree with most, Yes he's the most accomplished, but He wouldn't beat prime merab.
 
Elegant said:
Prime TJ beats any 135er ever, at the time I think we all agreed he beat Cruz and that also he wins that fight more often than not

You could make the case for prime 145 Conor being better than Topuria
agree with TJ 100%, Conor though, he'd get smushed by Volk and Topuria
 
Elegant said:
Prime TJ beats any 135er ever, at the time I think we all agreed he beat Cruz and that also he wins that fight more often than not

You could make the case for prime 145 Conor being better than Topuria
Pretty sure I was in the minority who said TJ beat Cruz

TJ was so hated that there was no way he'd get a fair shake on Sherdog in a close fight that went the distance

The continuous line used was "He was whiffing air all night", even though he landed more strikes than Cruz did lol
 
