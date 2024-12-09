The Absolute Best Fighter Ever in Each Weight Class

jackleeb
(updated after an amazing 2024 year in MMA)
not the greatest fighter (resume), but best fighter (fighting ability).
assume every fighter in their prime, in that weight category.
----------------------------
Flyweight - 125 lbs:
Demetrious Johnson
Bantamweight - 135 lbs:
Dominick Cruz
Featherweight - 145 lbs:
Ilia Topuria (not Jose Aldo)
Lightweight - 155 lbs:
Khabib Nurmagomedov (not Islam Makhachev)
Welterweight - 170 lbs:
Georges St-Pierre (not Shavkat Rakhmonov)
Middleweight -185 lbs:
Khamzat Chimaev (not Anderson Silva)
Light Heavyweight - 205 lbs:
Jon Jones (not Alex Pereira)
Heavyweight - 265 lbs:
Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall or Francis Ngannou
(Prime Fedor loses to at least one of these three)
