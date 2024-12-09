The Absolute Best Fighter Ever in Each Weight Class

blaseblase said: Featherweight: Aldo

Middleweight: Silva

Heavyweight: Fedor



I agree with your other picks. But it's ridiculous to choose guys with 1 or 2 title defenses over the consensus GOATs of the division who dominated for years. This feels like a sneaky troll thread, mixing sensible opinions with a few obviously dumb ones. Click to expand...

never said greatest said best. So i think he means head to head who would lose the least fights. not who is the most accomplished.generally I agree with all that he said. Khamzat will have likely beaten Anderson silva. despite silva being the goat mw, If cheal can get him down whenever, khamzat tko's or submits him in 2 I still wouldnt pick khamzat in that slot, but I understand where he is coming from. Im not sure khamzat beats dricus.Cruz is a pick I disagree with most, Yes he's the most accomplished, but He wouldn't beat prime merab.