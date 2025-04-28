Alpha_T83 said: I doubt it will happen, but if Pereira beats Ankalaev in the rematch, this situation could become even worse. I think there's a high chance that Dana White green lights Jones vs Pereira assuming Pereira wins the LHW belt back. It's basically the only way the UFC will milk another fight out of Jon Jones, and it is a superfight that would resonate with fans.



This would create a scenario in which Jones almost certainly beats Pereira, and then holds the HW belt hostage for another 12 months until November 2026.

While this scenario could be plausible, I don't think it works out with the timing. The earliest were gonna see Ankalev/Poatan is August. There is no PPV that is slated yet for August, but I think the other more likely scenario is Oct in Abu Dhabi.Either way, I don't think the timing works out for MSG in November and I am 99% sure that is the event Jon is gunning for to fight on. I dont think Perreira turns around that fast for MSG and I don't know if Jon would take it that quickly. And I think the UFC need more time to promote and negotiate the fight. Aug to Nov turn around is too short.And I think that is also the hold up for Aspinal/Jones. I am pretty certain they want this fight for Nov at MSG. Which was exactly the same scenario we had with Stipe/Jones two years in a row. The fight was talked about for months both years, and then thye announced it in the summer for MSG.