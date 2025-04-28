News Tom Aspinall’s father frustrated😭 over waiting for Jon Jones fight

AMAZINGUFC

AMAZINGUFC

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 22, 2016
Messages
1,941
Reaction score
1,849
Tom Aspinall’s father frustrated over waiting for Jon Jones fight: ‘It’s just a massive pain in the ass’
By Mike Heck@MikeHeck_JR Apr 28, 2025,

1745854383907.png

Aspinall’s father expressed his frustrations in a recent video.

“It’s stupid,” Aspinall said on his son’s YouTube channel. “I have no idea the reason why the UFC don’t really want Tom to fight anybody else other than Jon Jones.

“‘Stay tuned,’ that’s the message they wanted Tom to give out to people. And we had the meeting with Hunter [Campbell], and they’re going to try and fix the fight with Jon Jones, but we’re still in April now, still for this guy to say, ‘I’ll have a fight’ or ‘I’ll not have a fight,’ and I don’t really understand that. He’s a fighter that should be having fights.

“Why is he still sitting around, not giving an answer as to whether he’s going to fight or not?”
As Aspinall is approaching a year without a fight, UFC CEO Dana White continues to express his confidence that the UFC can put the fight between Jones and Aspinall together, although the MMA community seemingly continues to lose faith by the day.

With the idea of a fight with Jones out into the universe, Aspinall has to help his son navigate the difficult waters in regards to his next move.
“What else can he do?,” Aspinall asked. “He can fight lesser people than Jon Jones, lesser ranked people than Jon Jones, but that means he may miss the opportunity to fight Jon Jones — which is a massive opportunity because he’s the champion and he’s the best there’s ever been. If Tom beats him, that’s great” .

“What other choice does he got to sit around? He could fight the No. 8 ranked guy now, but why should
No. 1 fight, No. 8?
It’s all a bit folly to me.”

Of course, fighting for the undisputed heavyweight title against one of the greatest ever would be a very big deal for Aspinall’s legacy and bank account, but waiting continues to cost Aspinall money especially in the prime of his career.

“It’s just a massive pain in the ass, really,” Aspinall said. “It would be really nice, because he’s a fighter, to have a fight. He’s had three fights that’s lasted a minute a piece — the last three fights, and it is what it is, but we could do with more fights.

“And this is living, and you need to be making money from your living, especially while you’re fit and healthy rather than just sitting on your ass and just turning up for training all the time.”
👎👎👎👎


www.mmafighting.com

Tom Aspinall’s father frustrated over waiting for Jon Jones fight: ‘It’s just a massive pain in the ass’

Tom Aspinall’s father Andy Aspinall expresses his frustrations in regards to his son waiting for a fight with Jon Jones.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
AMAZINGUFC said:
Tom Aspinall’s father frustrated over waiting for Jon Jones fight: ‘It’s just a massive pain in the ass’
By Mike Heck@MikeHeck_JR Apr 28, 2025,

View attachment 1092783

Aspinall’s father expressed his frustrations in a recent video.

“It’s stupid,” Aspinall said on his son’s YouTube channel. “I have no idea the reason why the UFC don’t really want Tom to fight anybody else other than Jon Jones.

“‘Stay tuned,’ that’s the message they wanted Tom to give out to people. And we had the meeting with Hunter [Campbell], and they’re going to try and fix the fight with Jon Jones, but we’re still in April now, still for this guy to say, ‘I’ll have a fight’ or ‘I’ll not have a fight,’ and I don’t really understand that. He’s a fighter that should be having fights.

“Why is he still sitting around, not giving an answer as to whether he’s going to fight or not?”
As Aspinall is approaching a year without a fight, UFC CEO Dana White continues to express his confidence that the UFC can put the fight between Jones and Aspinall together, although the MMA community seemingly continues to lose faith by the day.

With the idea of a fight with Jones out into the universe, Aspinall has to help his son navigate the difficult waters in regards to his next move.
“What else can he do?,” Aspinall asked. “He can fight lesser people than Jon Jones, lesser ranked people than Jon Jones, but that means he may miss the opportunity to fight Jon Jones — which is a massive opportunity because he’s the champion and he’s the best there’s ever been. If Tom beats him, that’s great” .

“What other choice does he got to sit around? He could fight the No. 8 ranked guy now, but why should
No. 1 fight, No. 8?
It’s all a bit folly to me.”

Of course, fighting for the undisputed heavyweight title against one of the greatest ever would be a very big deal for Aspinall’s legacy and bank account, but waiting continues to cost Aspinall money especially in the prime of his career.

“It’s just a massive pain in the ass, really,” Aspinall said. “It would be really nice, because he’s a fighter, to have a fight. He’s had three fights that’s lasted a minute a piece — the last three fights, and it is what it is, but we could do with more fights.

“And this is living, and you need to be making money from your living, especially while you’re fit and healthy rather than just sitting on your ass and just turning up for training all the time.”
👎👎👎👎
Click to expand...
The only Aspinall Jon Jones is willing to fight now is Aspinall sr.
 
We all know it's the only big payday your boy stands to make in MMA. He'll make more in that fight than he's made over entire career. Stop pretending you're not sitting and waiting just like Jones is.
 
This is just your usual UFC tactic of giving Jon the best possible chance to win.

They/he is icing Aspinall, in order to try and give them a disadvantage of having "ring rust" not to mention the psychological toll of not fighting when you're in your absolute prime.
 
AMAZINGUFC said:
“What else can he do?,” Aspinall asked. “He can fight lesser people than Jon Jones, lesser ranked people than Jon Jones, but that means he may miss the opportunity to fight Jon Jones — which is a massive opportunity because he’s the champion and he’s the best there’s ever been. If Tom beats him, that’s great” .
Click to expand...
Why else would Michael Chandler fight lesser known names than Conor Mcgregor? That means he may miss the opportunity to fight Conor.


Good lord surely they can see the forest for the trees.
 
Aspinall's dad is not the only one frustrated. It’s the whole mma community…fans(hardcore and casuals), fighters, writers, YouTubers, Vegas.

It’s one big party and one person is being a diva about it. Either do it or move to the next party.
 
Portland8242 said:
Why else would Michael Chandler fight lesser known names than Conor Mcgregor? That means he may miss the opportunity to fight Conor.


Good lord surely they can see the forest for the trees.
Click to expand...
Not really the same cuz Conor isn't fighting at all, while Jon just doesn't want to fight one person.

The issue isn't that Jones is a big name, it's that he's the champ. They're saying Tom  can fight lesser  ranked people than Jon, but only if it's for the belt, otherwise, Jon will immediately get on the phone and be ready to fight once Tom is booked
 
Tito Tapped said:
We all know it's the only big payday your boy stands to make in MMA. He'll make more in that fight than he's made over entire career. Stop pretending you're not sitting and waiting just like Jones is.
Click to expand...
The guy who has been dominating the division deserves the title fight, not hard concept. Seems like anything else would be ridiculous. Yes, he's waiting for the title fight that he's earned against the paper champ.
 
I doubt it will happen, but if Pereira beats Ankalaev in the rematch, this situation could become even worse. I think there's a high chance that Dana White green lights Jones vs Pereira assuming Pereira wins the LHW belt back. It's basically the only way the UFC will milk another fight out of Jon Jones, and it is a superfight that would resonate with fans.

This would create a scenario in which Jones almost certainly beats Pereira, and then holds the HW belt hostage for another 12 months until November 2026.
 
Tito Tapped said:
We all know it's the only big payday your boy stands to make in MMA. He'll make more in that fight than he's made over entire career. Stop pretending you're not sitting and waiting just like Jones is.
Click to expand...
Try and make a little sense next time you post.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
I doubt it will happen, but if Pereira beats Ankalaev in the rematch, this situation could become even worse. I think there's a high chance that Dana White green lights Jones vs Pereira assuming Pereira wins the LHW belt back. It's basically the only way the UFC will milk another fight out of Jon Jones, and it is a superfight that would resonate with fans.

This would create a scenario in which Jones almost certainly beats Pereira, and then holds the HW belt hostage for another 12 months until November 2026.
Click to expand...
They need some reverse pressure. Like if Ngannou says, "I've got some Saudis interested in me vs Aspinall" even if it's just boxing, or PFL goes, "We're not tampering or anything but we're very interested in when Aspinall's contract is up so we can put the 2 best HW's on the planet against each other."
 
Alpha_T83 said:
I doubt it will happen, but if Pereira beats Ankalaev in the rematch, this situation could become even worse. I think there's a high chance that Dana White green lights Jones vs Pereira assuming Pereira wins the LHW belt back. It's basically the only way the UFC will milk another fight out of Jon Jones, and it is a superfight that would resonate with fans.

This would create a scenario in which Jones almost certainly beats Pereira, and then holds the HW belt hostage for another 12 months until November 2026.
Click to expand...

While this scenario could be plausible, I don't think it works out with the timing. The earliest were gonna see Ankalev/Poatan is August. There is no PPV that is slated yet for August, but I think the other more likely scenario is Oct in Abu Dhabi.

Either way, I don't think the timing works out for MSG in November and I am 99% sure that is the event Jon is gunning for to fight on. I dont think Perreira turns around that fast for MSG and I don't know if Jon would take it that quickly. And I think the UFC need more time to promote and negotiate the fight. Aug to Nov turn around is too short.

And I think that is also the hold up for Aspinal/Jones. I am pretty certain they want this fight for Nov at MSG. Which was exactly the same scenario we had with Stipe/Jones two years in a row. The fight was talked about for months both years, and then thye announced it in the summer for MSG.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
News Jon Jones leads X-rated chant about Tom Aspinall. Calling all Shookologists and Sher-psychologists
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
b00tysweat
b00tysweat
Black9
Media Islam Makhachev Attacks Jon Jones For Ducking Tom Aspinall
5 6 7
Replies
134
Views
7K
GrantB13
GrantB13
AMAZINGUFC
Six-figure standby - UFC paid Tom Aspinall to be UFC 309’s backup
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt
TCE
News Dana White delivers Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall update: ‘It’s just a matter of when now’
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
3K
Intermission
Intermission
Luffy
Pereira, Jon and Tom — different challenges
Replies
16
Views
491
Reptile_Bong_Hit
Reptile_Bong_Hit

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,427
Messages
57,226,672
Members
175,593
Latest member
Thiago Carvalho

Share this page

Back
Top