Tom Aspinall’s father frustrated over waiting for Jon Jones fight: ‘It’s just a massive pain in the ass’
By Mike Heck@MikeHeck_JR Apr 28, 2025,
Aspinall’s father expressed his frustrations in a recent video.
“It’s stupid,” Aspinall said on his son’s YouTube channel. “I have no idea the reason why the UFC don’t really want Tom to fight anybody else other than Jon Jones.
“‘Stay tuned,’ that’s the message they wanted Tom to give out to people. And we had the meeting with Hunter [Campbell], and they’re going to try and fix the fight with Jon Jones, but we’re still in April now, still for this guy to say, ‘I’ll have a fight’ or ‘I’ll not have a fight,’ and I don’t really understand that. He’s a fighter that should be having fights.
“Why is he still sitting around, not giving an answer as to whether he’s going to fight or not?”
As Aspinall is approaching a year without a fight, UFC CEO Dana White continues to express his confidence that the UFC can put the fight between Jones and Aspinall together, although the MMA community seemingly continues to lose faith by the day.
With the idea of a fight with Jones out into the universe, Aspinall has to help his son navigate the difficult waters in regards to his next move.
“What else can he do?,” Aspinall asked. “He can fight lesser people than Jon Jones, lesser ranked people than Jon Jones, but that means he may miss the opportunity to fight Jon Jones — which is a massive opportunity because he’s the champion and he’s the best there’s ever been. If Tom beats him, that’s great” .
“What other choice does he got to sit around? He could fight the No. 8 ranked guy now, but why should
No. 1 fight, No. 8?
It’s all a bit folly to me.”
Of course, fighting for the undisputed heavyweight title against one of the greatest ever would be a very big deal for Aspinall’s legacy and bank account, but waiting continues to cost Aspinall money especially in the prime of his career.
“It’s just a massive pain in the ass, really,” Aspinall said. “It would be really nice, because he’s a fighter, to have a fight. He’s had three fights that’s lasted a minute a piece — the last three fights, and it is what it is, but we could do with more fights.
“And this is living, and you need to be making money from your living, especially while you’re fit and healthy rather than just sitting on your ass and just turning up for training all the time.”
Tom Aspinall's father frustrated over waiting for Jon Jones fight: 'It's just a massive pain in the ass'
Tom Aspinall’s father Andy Aspinall expresses his frustrations in regards to his son waiting for a fight with Jon Jones.
