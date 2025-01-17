Alex Poatan's main goal is Jon Jones imo

Many ppl see Poatan getting into the UFC due to Adesanya... And I think Adesanya was his main motivation to actually take it seriously and get in there. But his main one, from the go, imo, is to have an impressive run and be the one to beat Jon Jones. Simple reasons, really:



—> Glover Teixeira, ever since Poatan was in middleweight, would say he'd also fight in Heavyweight and be the champion there in the future. Which Ngannou also recalled in Joe Rogan's podcast, with Ngannou saying he believes Poatan will be the champion there once.



—> Poatan was willing to face Aspinall in the 300... Why Aspinall? Money, maybe, but he could have many $ fights there, even moreso when ppl wouldn't buy in the fight at all, since he started to become more like a boss after the 300... So presumably, since he knew Aspinall was the one likely set to face Jon as a HW and interim champion, so he wanted to quickly rise to the one to face Jon Jones. And he's called out for a fight vs Aspinall other times too, but the UFC didn't want him moving to HW yet. Still though, he recognizes that he'd be skipping, likely, Aspinall I'd he went and faced Jon Jones already.



—> When firstly asked about a fight vs Jon Jones, the first time, after 300, he said that'd be the biggest fight of his life... That, and he has a code —> he defeated both guys who had defeated Glover Teixeira (Jiri and Hill), and wanted badly to go down in weight and face DDP when the latter defeated Sean and Izzy. He considers his story with Izzy something important to him, so much so he was visibly a little annoyed Izzy lost. It's like he considers "that's between us, none of your business". So Jon Jones, being the one to break Glover's 17 win streak, in a totally dominating fashion, even making a little show at the end by running awkwardly, and then turning back and kicking Glover, celebrating before the bell and a little before the bell rung, giving the last punch on Glover... I think that messes with Poatan's code, and Jon Jones being the final boss in terms of not being defeated ever since he started in 2008...



I think Poatan was always eyeing Jones. And I think showing to be respectful of JJ, not pushing for the fight, even if not so genuine, may have been his way to cater for Jon Jones to give him that chance... Like, his way to earn a fight against someone who naturally wouldn't cross paths with, but showing that respect... Maybe noticing Jon Jones has fought so much and hasn't a reason to stick more and then won't act on pride for being called out alone — like when he totally dismissed Adesanya who had said he'd chase JJ everywhere when Adesanya was hot, with JJ saying he's not in for what's hot at the moment anymore... I think he appealed to that side a fighter who already has nothing left to be excited of as an accomplishment, so no competitive trash talk like JJ vs DC when JJ knew back then he still had a long run yet... Appealing to the "hmm I've been tired of all this edgy attitude, so a fight with someone who is beyond these trash talks plus all the superstar role he has, that entices me..." .