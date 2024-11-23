  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

andgonsil

andgonsil

andgonsil

Since Izzy beat Alex, he hasn't been able to repeat a good performance inside the Octagon

Clearly Poatan was his last boss and there is no motivation to continue

Jones is the final boss of anyone in the later years of their career, so it doesn't make sense for Alex to face Jon now since he has a few fights left

The ideal schedule is for Poatan to fight one or two fights in LHW, then Aspinall and finally Jon

So we can have Jones vs Poatan in 2026
 
