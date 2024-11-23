Since Izzy beat Alex, he hasn't been able to repeat a good performance inside the Octagon



Clearly Poatan was his last boss and there is no motivation to continue



Jones is the final boss of anyone in the later years of their career, so it doesn't make sense for Alex to face Jon now since he has a few fights left



The ideal schedule is for Poatan to fight one or two fights in LHW, then Aspinall and finally Jon



So we can have Jones vs Poatan in 2026