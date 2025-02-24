  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Sheikh Jon Jones — the baddest men?

L

Luffy

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
726
Reaction score
452
Sheikh Jon Jones is the real JJ? He said that he thinks he'll defeat Miocic, Aspinall and Ngannou — he added that the way it unfolds is not his business.




Is Sheikh Jon Jones the Real G ?
 
nah a real G don't run after hit and running a pregnant lady or hit a lady. secondly, get Jones nuts out your mouth, can barely read your shit over all the gargling
 
Jones can beat aspinall and francis but he seems scared at this point in his career, probably doesn't want to risk them landing a big shot and ruining his legacy
 
rollthedice said:
nah a real G don't run after hit and running a pregnant lady or hit a lady. secondly, get Jones nuts out your mouth, can barely read your shit over all the gargling
Click to expand...

Gangsters don't commit crime, got it.
 
Luffy said:
Sheikh Jon Jones is the real JJ? He said that he thinks he'll defeat Miocic, Aspinall and Ngannou — he added that the way it unfolds is not his business.




Is Sheikh Jon Jones the Real G ?
Click to expand...


He was probably just high on cocaine and talking shit
 
Had a dream last week Jon throws a strike and gets countered by Aspinall about a minute into the 3rd round and goes down. Aspinall lands 2 or 3 gnp shots and an early stoppage from the ref. It was a pretty vivid dream.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MarioLemieux
Media Stipe looking like an absolute unit - Aspinall believes Stipe can knock Jon out
7 8 9
Replies
172
Views
8K
RedDevilFan
RedDevilFan
L
Spinning B*tch Kick
Replies
17
Views
696
burningspear
burningspear
TheTribalQueef
Jon Jones is going to run right through stipe then call out Tom Aspinall
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
4K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
blaseblase
The timeline of Jon Jones refusing to fight Ngannou
4 5 6
Replies
117
Views
4K
icemun
icemun

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,028
Messages
56,939,202
Members
175,466
Latest member
certi88

Share this page

Back
Top