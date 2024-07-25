Aspinal - True Hw champ

SuperAlly
Said before the Pavlovich fight Tom would wreck him. My posts would prove it. Thought it was pretty obvious.
Tom will batter Blaydes and show he is the clearly the no. 1 HW by far.
And I guarantee Tom batters Jon Jones at HW. But we’ll never get to see it as Jon will run for the hills after Stipe fight.
