Jon just wanted to swim a few laps, Twitter blasted him anyway

Captain Herb

Captain Herb

10000 Likes
@Silver
Joined
Aug 8, 2013
Messages
13,810
Reaction score
5,538
www.mmanews.com

'Training The Triathlon To Run Away From Aspinall' - MMA Fans Hijack Jon Jones' Social Media

MMA fans are a vocal bunch and they have been making their opinions on the Jones - Aspinall situation very clear at every opportunity
www.mmanews.com www.mmanews.com


"The UFC has always had a reputation for giving the fans the fights that they want to see but right now, it appears that what they want most is something they can’t have.

Jon Jones is, by many people’s estimations, especially Dana White’s, the best to ever step inside the Octagon and after winning the heavyweight title, it makes sense that he would want to take on arguably the best UFC heavyweight ever, Stipe Miocic.

Some had issues with the fight when it was first announced for UFC 295 last November due to the amount of time that Miocic has been out for and the fact that his last fight was a loss.

This outcry only became far louder when an injury to Jones pushed the fight back another year, with Tom Aspinall then going on to become the interim champion.

Fans have been constantly calling for Jones to unify the heavyweight title next against Aspinall, rather than fighting Miocic, even if that simply isn’t going to happen.

MMA Fans Continue Relentless Push For Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall​

With Jones even offering up a phone number that people can call if they want to see the Aspinall fight happen, he’s very aware of fan sentiment because he sees it under everything he posts.

The heavyweight champion’s latest social media video shows him doing lengths in the pool and even that wasn’t safe from scrutiny regarding the Aspinall fight.

 
What a fall this guy has had. All that talent in one pathetic human.
 
Damn why is he accusing me of wanting him to lose. I just want to see him fight someone else besides 42 year old Stipe. Maybe hold back on his criminal activity and stop picogramming it up (a shout out to all you anti ped Bros)
 
