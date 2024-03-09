What's up with Chito?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
I usually don't care about how the fighter behaves but this time, I gotta say that Chito is behaving a little.. awkward? Usually, it is Sean who is the awkward guy in the build up to the fight but Chito seems almost nervous? It started when Sean mentioned the DMs and he left it to Chito to tell if he wants to and Chito hasn't. I just saw his check in with DC and he was clearly hesitant about showing the messages to DC.
What do you think happened?
