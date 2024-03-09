What's up with Chito?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
2,930
Reaction score
3,453
I usually don't care about how the fighter behaves but this time, I gotta say that Chito is behaving a little.. awkward? Usually, it is Sean who is the awkward guy in the build up to the fight but Chito seems almost nervous? It started when Sean mentioned the DMs and he left it to Chito to tell if he wants to and Chito hasn't. I just saw his check in with DC and he was clearly hesitant about showing the messages to DC.
What do you think happened?
 
O’Malley’s gal must have threatened to go after child support from chito
 
I dont think he's optimal for this fight. Missed weight and rumors of a bad camp. I'm hoping he beats the shit out of Sean69, but all signs point to a one-sided loss
 
He definitely had bad cut(footage speaks for itself), at first I thought the rumors of a bad camp weren't full true since there was no real indication of that until fight week. Maybe Aljo was telling some truth there however.
I think Chito also knows that he's only getting this title shot based on his beef and 2020 win over Sean. And if he was injured, then he might of been hesitant to withdraw of the fight since there's a decent chance they wouldn't rebook it.

This is all speculation tho, it's pretty far fetched tho and we most likely won't know anything until after the bout happened.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Qwerty1
Is anyone else torn between Chito and Sean?
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
1K
NoSmilez
NoSmilez
Reptile_Bong_Hit
Your reaction if O'Malley pulls a Sandhagen against Chito? How likely do you think it is?
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
TheSecretOne
T
Istryker
So why are we not getting Sandhagen-O-malley?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
Connection Lost
Connection Lost
textwarrior
UFC 299, WHO WINS AND WHY BETWEEN THESE FIGHTERS? LETS SEE WHO GETS IT ALL RIGHT!
Replies
9
Views
36
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
RonDante
Do people really think munhoz beat chito at ufc 292?
Replies
11
Views
275
laleggenda27
laleggenda27

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,422
Messages
55,213,296
Members
174,686
Latest member
Hagrid

Share this page

Back
Top