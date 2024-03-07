Is anyone else torn between Chito and Sean?

Its hard for me to cheer against Chito because as cocky as he can be he is everything I like in a fighter. Seems like a great family man and nothing has been handed to him besides this title shot lol.

Sean on the other hand is probably better for the UFC if he wins and I would probably be more excited for a Sean vs Merab fight than I would be a Chito fight.

Either way Merab probably beats both so I guess it doesn't really matter.
 
