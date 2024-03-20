Chito said "If we’re fighting until death, the O’Malley family would be having a funeral right now."

www.mmafighting.com

Chito Vera explains Sean O’Malley greasing accusation: ‘He was like grabbing a fish out of the water’

Chito Vera explains why he accused Sean O’Malley of being too greasy during their fight at UFC 299.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

Is he right?

Honestly, even as a big Suga fan, I think Chito probably kills him in a no time limit fight. Chito's chin is granite and eventually Suga would get tired and Chito would murder him.

Just a reminder that the UFC can only determine the better fighter with rules implemented. The actual better fighter can only be determined without a time limit and without rules.

Just like Nate would likely beat Leon without a time limit. (Nate would beat a LOT of fighters he lost to without a time limit)
 
Cheato going to be going on forever about that one good punch he landed in 25 mins lol.

Someone needs to explain to him that the only reason he landed it was because it was the last 10 secs of the fight and Suga was doing the dumb thing fighters do where they ignore defense and go in wild for the final moments.

Cheato proved once again that he's a low level DNB in that fight. 25 mins to do something and he couldn't do shit for like 4.5 rounds lol.

Love how he's talking in that article about getting a third fight and that he can pretty much tell Hunter Campbell and the UFC whatever he wants after that fight. What an idiot. Dude got his shot because the UFC wanted it for Suga's story, not his. He's going to be thrown right to the back of the line and never get another title shot.
 
Willek said:
Ah yes, the old Diaz bros would be undefeated in no time limit street fights where leg kicks are banned philosophy.
I'm a big Conor fan, but without a time limit, Nate beats him the second fight.

Nate has a granite chin and doesn't tire.

He beats most people that beat him without a time limit or rules.

He's a real fighter.
 
xhaydenx said:
Cheato going to be going on forever about that one good punch he landed in 25 mins lol.

Someone needs to explain to him that the only reason he landed it was because it was the last 10 secs of the fight and Suga was doing the dumb thing fighters do where they ignore defense and go in wild for the final moments.

Cheato proved once again that he's a low level DNB in that fight. 25 mins to do something and he couldn't do shit for like 4.5 rounds lol.
I'm talking about a real life fight.

Suga is obviously better with time limits and rules.
 
giphy.gif
 
I don't know, I think this is just sour grapes on his part. If he really wanted to win he could've if he pressured O'Malley from the start and trying to make it an ugly brawl of a fight. But he didn't.
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
I'm talking about a real life fight.

Suga is obviously better with time limits and rules.
Well, in a real life fight, Suga is going to be punching his head in with his bare knuckles, and Cheato is still going to be standing there doing nothing lol.

And Cheato would definitely be hitting the deck eventually in that scenario. The Clown would take him out.
 
Ugh, a guy talking about killing another fighter is already extremely embarrassing to behold, it's even worse after a performance like his.
He just did a secret Fabia deadly banned strike by accident the first time, that's the only logical explanation.
 
Whining about being able to win under a different ruleset is annoying and pathetic. Oh, and it's also dumb. Like the good ol' "fighter B would have won if it were 5 rounds!!!"
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
Is he right?

Honestly, even as a big Suga fan, I think Chito probably kills him in a no time limit fight. Chito's chin is granite and eventually Suga would get tired and Chito would murder him.

Just a reminder that the UFC can only determine the better fighter with rules implemented. The actual better fighter can only be determined without a time limit and without rules.

Just like Nate would likely beat Leon without a time limit. (Nate would beat a LOT of fighters he lost to without a time limit)
There is nothing that indicates Chito would win in a no limit fight lol. Getting beat up for 25 minutes doesn't mean that he is eventually going to knock his opponent out.

He was never close to beating O'Malley. If the fight lasted for 60 minutes nothing would change.

Doesn't make any sense comparing him to Nate Diaz because Nate Diaz is actually a high volume, high cardio guy with a ground game to finish hurt opponents.

He is more than just a guy with a good chin. Chito is a one dimensional fighter and would lose in "street fights" also.
 
