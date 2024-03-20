Chito said "If we’re fighting until death, the O’Malley family would be having a funeral right now."

Cheato going to be going on forever about that one good punch he landed in 25 mins lol.



Someone needs to explain to him that the only reason he landed it was because it was the last 10 secs of the fight and Suga was doing the dumb thing fighters do where they ignore defense and go in wild for the final moments.



Cheato proved once again that he's a low level DNB in that fight. 25 mins to do something and he couldn't do shit for like 4.5 rounds lol.



Love how he's talking in that article about getting a third fight and that he can pretty much tell Hunter Campbell and the UFC whatever he wants after that fight. What an idiot. Dude got his shot because the UFC wanted it for Suga's story, not his. He's going to be thrown right to the back of the line and never get another title shot.