Chito said "If we’re fighting until death, the O’Malley family would be having a funeral right now."

ComfortablyNumb55
Chito Vera explains Sean O’Malley greasing accusation: ‘He was like grabbing a fish out of the water’
Chito Vera explains why he accused Sean O’Malley of being too greasy during their fight at UFC 299.
www.mmafighting.com
Is he right?
Honestly, even as a big Suga fan, I think Chito probably kills him in a no time limit fight. Chito's chin is granite and eventually Suga would get tired and Chito would murder him.
Just a reminder that the UFC can only determine the better fighter with rules implemented. The actual better fighter can only be determined without a time limit and without rules.
Just like Nate would likely beat Leon without a time limit. (Nate would beat a LOT of fighters he lost to without a time limit)