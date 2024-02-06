Irony of Sean O’Malley “surprised Chito got the title shot after his performance over Pedro Munhoz”

Fatback96

Fatback96

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 23, 2016
Messages
7,656
Reaction score
14,310

Sean: “I didn’t think that he would get to the title shot, and did he really deserve it after his performance over Pedro (Munhoz)? I don’t know."​


How did Sean deserve his #1 contender fight with Yan after eye poking Munhoz to a NC?? It’s almost like UFC were worried he’d lose a rematch to Munhoz, seeing how the first fight was going, so they just decided to pretend he won the fight.

Also, Sean personally asked for this fight against Chito, so he shouldn’t be so surprised.
 
I don't think Chito is that good. He just got a series of wins against old fighters. All those guys were like close to 35 or over. Age really matters for lighters guys. I think Sandhagen is the better challenger for now. I think Cejudo is fighting Merab? Yan is probably going to be matched up with Yadong.
 
I seem to remember Sean calling for this fight right after beating Aljo?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Substance Abuse
Media Sean O'Malley on Chito Vera Rematch: "I'm Going to Smoke this Dude."
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
4K
WhiteMousse
WhiteMousse

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,848
Messages
55,030,276
Members
174,558
Latest member
Ahmed Amin

Share this page

Back
Top