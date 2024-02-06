Irony of Sean O’Malley “surprised Chito got the title shot after his performance over Pedro Munhoz”

Fatback96
Sean: “I didn’t think that he would get to the title shot, and did he really deserve it after his performance over Pedro (Munhoz)? I don’t know."
How did Sean deserve his #1 contender fight with Yan after eye poking Munhoz to a NC?? It’s almost like UFC were worried he’d lose a rematch to Munhoz, seeing how the first fight was going, so they just decided to pretend he won the fight.
Also, Sean personally asked for this fight against Chito, so he shouldn’t be so surprised.