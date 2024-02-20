Is anyone picking Chito anymore?

The Legendary Scarface
Record since UFC 266 : 48-32
@Black
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2019
- Messages
- 6,698
- Reaction score
- 8,740
Ever since the beautiful KO of Aljo that O'Malley had last year, the general consensus here has become that he will smoke Chito. At least that's what I'm seeing from the Sherexperts when I'm on here.
I'm no huge Marlon fan by any stretch but he is as live a fucking dog as you can have guys. This is a super tricky fight for Sean. Chito has arguably the best striking defense at BW with also some fantastic kicks and great durability. His skill set and physical attributes make him a very tough matchup for O'Malley.
What do y'all think? Discuss..
I'm no huge Marlon fan by any stretch but he is as live a fucking dog as you can have guys. This is a super tricky fight for Sean. Chito has arguably the best striking defense at BW with also some fantastic kicks and great durability. His skill set and physical attributes make him a very tough matchup for O'Malley.
What do y'all think? Discuss..