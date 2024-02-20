Is anyone picking Chito anymore?

The Legendary Scarface

Ever since the beautiful KO of Aljo that O'Malley had last year, the general consensus here has become that he will smoke Chito. At least that's what I'm seeing from the Sherexperts when I'm on here.

I'm no huge Marlon fan by any stretch but he is as live a fucking dog as you can have guys. This is a super tricky fight for Sean. Chito has arguably the best striking defense at BW with also some fantastic kicks and great durability. His skill set and physical attributes make him a very tough matchup for O'Malley.

What do y'all think? Discuss..
 
I can see him winning again. He has the power to hurt Sean, and is a tough dude. It may wind up being a war this time.
 
Push comes to shove, O'Malley could even win by grappling. Now, I know he doesn't want to do that because it doesn't sell tickets, and he might lose as a result of that complacency. But end of the day, Chito pretty much has to rely on the leg nerve thing happening again. And it might, but it might not

O'Malley likely wins a striking battle, and even if he doesn't, he can get the win by grappling
 
I got O’Malley for the win. I thought Chito lost to Munhoz anyway and he hasn’t been as impressive as usual in his last couple of fights.
O’Malley has obviously improved leaps and bounds
 
I know what you mean but his striking defense isn’t the best. It’s actually not that good lol. Just insane cardio and durability. Bad style match up against Sean. He has to tire him out and pressure him so hard, make it a war, so that he can finish him in the later rounds. Because we all know he’s probably not gonna take the first two rounds. And I don’t think it’s likely he wins a decision either. Has to go out there and finish him
 
O'malley is a star and might be full of himself. Got money and can get to comfortable. I would still pick Chito, angry and hungry, war chito
 
Chito has a calv kick, lucky punch and OMalley injury chance, that's about it.
He has 5 rounds to do it and has never been knocked out.
You decide how high that chance is.
Sean has a chin and Chito average power.

Everywhere else O Malley is better, younger, taller, faster improving.

80 - 20 sounds about fair

Marlon having the best striking defense at BW my ass.
He is at 51%, which is about the lowest in the top 15. He just can take a punch.
 
Picking Chito.
Cardio, good boxing and chin. Better grappling.
Great kicks, will hurt Sean again ad finish.
 
