So why are we not getting Sandhagen-O-malley?

I mean fuck sakes, two hyper elite strikers the fight sells itself.

Nobody cares about chito and truth be told we BARELY care about Suga like that so what fucking gives? Chito-Suga is a fun apex main event but shit championship fight.

Is Dana intentionally trying to give Sean a lay up or something?
 
I personally feel that Sandhagen/O'Malley would've made much more sense given Vera's most recent loss to Sandhagen, but I get why they are going with Chito -- It's just the more marketable fight (sadly) and they probably wanna squeeze as much juice outta Sean while he's champ as they can. He may not be champ for very long and they probably want to capitalize. That's mmy 2 cents, but I know fuck all about UFC matchmaking these days.
 
Merab has a better case for a title shot than Cory, he does now but it'll be even more of a case after he beats Cejudo.
 
Sean likes to think all his wins are fadeaway 3 pointers

Easier sell. Chito more well known I’d wager. Built in storyline about it being Sean’s only loss and some believe it had some controversy. It always comes down to money.
 
Sandhagen is injured.

Even if he were ready to go, people didn't like his last two performances, so that's the excuse to subvert their own rankings.

The real reason is that the UFC doesn't run like real sport, so their decisions are never going to make sense from that perspective.
 
Chito more well known than Corey Sandhagen?

I don't think so honestly.
 
All of these fighters with reason arguments as to why they should be next in line and O’Malley is talking super fight
 
I’d wager he is. He’s got nearly triple the instagram followers and like 25x as many on Twitter for whatever that’s worth.
 
