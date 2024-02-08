So why are we not getting Sandhagen-O-malley?

Istryker
I mean fuck sakes, two hyper elite strikers the fight sells itself.
Nobody cares about chito and truth be told we BARELY care about Suga like that so what fucking gives? Chito-Suga is a fun apex main event but shit championship fight.
Is Dana intentionally trying to give Sean a lay up or something?
