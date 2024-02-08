Your reaction if O'Malley pulls a Sandhagen against Chito? How likely do you think it is?

I was thinking about O'Malley's boxing and it got me wondering about his fight against Chito.

O'Malley's hands are fantastic--but I still think Chito's Muay Thai will shrink the octagon little by little, round by round, over the course of the fight. Provided it stays on the feet, I think Chito lands the best shots overall despite being out-landed early. I list my outcomes by probability at the bottom.

Your reaction if O'Malley outwrestles Chito to a decision; and how likely do you think it is? It would be the smart thing to do--if possible--if things got dicey on the feet.

My prediction: Chito 55/45
  • Chito inside the distance: 30%
  • Chito via UD or SD based on better strikes: 25%
  • O'Malley via UD or SD based on volume: 35%
  • O'Malley inside the distance: 10%
 
