Media TJ Dillashaw says Song Yadong will "probably never be a champion". Also thinks Sandhagen is a tougher fight for O'Malley than Merab is

TJ: "I think Song's probably never be a champion, don't mean to talk shit."

TJ's criticisms, after watching Song vs Yan at UFC 299 (4:08 to 7:05):

-"He doesn't have that dog in him"
-Gets tired in a three-round fight. Would be "screwed" in a five-round fight
-"Almost too jacked", "too much muscle mass on his frame"
-Throws too many power punches, which combines with the muscle mass to make him tired
-Doesn't throw striking feints
-No sense of urgency in getting up when taken down, "lays on his back"
-Says Song would be better doing more long-distance running, like the Diaz bros

Is he right about Song?

Sandhagen (10:08 to 11:15):
-Thinks "Sandhagen hadn't fully grown into who he is now" when he lost to Yan
-Thinks Cory beats Petr Yan "9/10 times"
-Thinks Cory beats O'Malley, because he's too dynamic for O'Malley to successfully use his footwork and feints
-Thinks O'Malley won't fight Cory
-Merab has a good chance too, but you know his gameplan (desperate for a takedown, can throw knees up the middle). With Cory you don't know what he's gonna do.

Is he right about Sandhagen and O'Malley?

- Jaxxon podcast
 
I think there are a few good takes by Dillashaw there, Sandhagen has definitely leveled up a lot over the last few years. I wouldn't say he beats Yan 9 out of 10 times but it would definitely be a more competitive fight now than it was the first time.

He's probably right about Song too. I think he'll be in the top 5-10 for quite a while but I'm not sure if he's ever going to make it to a title shot.
 
He is likely spot on about the Sandhagen fight.
 
TBF TJ said the same thing about O'malley, said he'd never win a title look at him now.


I understand what he means when he says merab is more predicable. But can you stop him from doing what you KNOW he wants to do? That's the real question.
 
Song needs to get on that EPO like TJ did to become successful
 
