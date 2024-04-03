TJ: "I think Song's probably never be a champion, don't mean to talk shit."



TJ's criticisms, after watching Song vs Yan at UFC 299 (4:08 to 7:05):



-"He doesn't have that dog in him"

-Gets tired in a three-round fight. Would be "screwed" in a five-round fight

-"Almost too jacked", "too much muscle mass on his frame"

-Throws too many power punches, which combines with the muscle mass to make him tired

-Doesn't throw striking feints

-No sense of urgency in getting up when taken down, "lays on his back"

-Says Song would be better doing more long-distance running, like the Diaz bros



Is he right about Song?



Sandhagen (10:08 to 11:15):

-Thinks "Sandhagen hadn't fully grown into who he is now" when he lost to Yan

-Thinks Cory beats Petr Yan "9/10 times"

-Thinks Cory beats O'Malley, because he's too dynamic for O'Malley to successfully use his footwork and feints

-Thinks O'Malley won't fight Cory

-Merab has a good chance too, but you know his gameplan (desperate for a takedown, can throw knees up the middle). With Cory you don't know what he's gonna do.



Is he right about Sandhagen and O'Malley?



- Jaxxon podcast