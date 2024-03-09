UFC 299 Legendary Picks

The Legendary Scarface
Record since UFC 266 : 51-34
@Black
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2019
- Messages
- 6,732
- Reaction score
- 8,865
We've almost made it .
Let's do the damn thing...
Chito - O'Malley:
I believe Sean will be able to find his openings more often and in a more effective way than Chito will. Chito has great defense , leg kicks and durability but I don't think he's that tough of a matchup for Sean as some ppl do. I elaborate more on this here : https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/the-problem-with-chito-still-remains.4324615/
Aljo and even Yan arguably have better offensive wrestling than Chito so I don't think grappling will be a big factor. I also am not worried about the leg kick hocus pocus from the previous fight- that was a freak injury and Sean has eaten a significant amount of leg kicks since then to show me that it won't be an issue.
O'Malley was landing on Vera often before the injury last time and I think this time he puts Marlon away.
**O'Malley**
Dustin - BSD:
The lunatic in me is looking for Whittaker DDP vibez here but I wouldn't bet on St. Denis in this one. He has pretty good wrestling and is very aggressive constantly so you cant completely count him out. Dustin doesn't love fighting southpaws so there's that. But Poirier is such an experienced, savvy, vicious , deliberate animal at this point that it's hard to favor an up and coming guy against him. Dustin finishes him.
**Dustin**
Holland- MVP:
I'm gonna be honest with you guys, I've watched 2 fights of MVP, and one was against Lima where he got melted. I don't know how to gauge this matchup. Kevin has a little bit more of a traditional boxing style when compared to Venom who darts in and out karate blitz style. I'm gonna take the flyer and say MVP just because.
**MVP**
Burns - JDM:
Great fight as well. Super excited for this one. Burns will definitely bring his wrestling shoes, and in my estimation he can't win without them barring a big mistake on the feet made by Jack.
I don't know how confident I am in Gil keeping Jack down. I've got JDM as I think he's a bit sharper and hungrier at this point of his career and Burns will struggle getting to him and neutralizing the striking and movement.
**JDM**
Yan - Song:
This has potential to be FOTN too. Such a great scrap. Somebody is getting TKOd.
Yan is more refined and nuanced version of Song so he should win but anything can happen in an exchange. I'm picking Yan to bounce back .
**Yan**
To cap things off quickly I just wanna say RIP to the Legendary Sherbro YOLOGOGOPLATA. Forever missed and never forgotten.
If anyone is going through anything, please remember that you deserve to be happy and you are worth it. Feel free to message me if you need someone to talk to.
Free Palestine
End Genocide
End Apartheid
Israel has displaced millions of people from their homes and has murdered hundreds of thousands of innocent people including children whose schools and even hospitals they are destroying to this day. America funds this directly. If you're wondering what you'd do during Nazi Germany, you're doing it now. Please speak out and do anything you can my homies as we as humans can't just watch a genocide, even if you just boycott Israeli companies that is something and it makes a difference.
Much Love and enjoy the card.
PS:
Let's do the damn thing...
Chito - O'Malley:
I believe Sean will be able to find his openings more often and in a more effective way than Chito will. Chito has great defense , leg kicks and durability but I don't think he's that tough of a matchup for Sean as some ppl do. I elaborate more on this here : https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/the-problem-with-chito-still-remains.4324615/
Aljo and even Yan arguably have better offensive wrestling than Chito so I don't think grappling will be a big factor. I also am not worried about the leg kick hocus pocus from the previous fight- that was a freak injury and Sean has eaten a significant amount of leg kicks since then to show me that it won't be an issue.
O'Malley was landing on Vera often before the injury last time and I think this time he puts Marlon away.
**O'Malley**
Dustin - BSD:
The lunatic in me is looking for Whittaker DDP vibez here but I wouldn't bet on St. Denis in this one. He has pretty good wrestling and is very aggressive constantly so you cant completely count him out. Dustin doesn't love fighting southpaws so there's that. But Poirier is such an experienced, savvy, vicious , deliberate animal at this point that it's hard to favor an up and coming guy against him. Dustin finishes him.
**Dustin**
Holland- MVP:
I'm gonna be honest with you guys, I've watched 2 fights of MVP, and one was against Lima where he got melted. I don't know how to gauge this matchup. Kevin has a little bit more of a traditional boxing style when compared to Venom who darts in and out karate blitz style. I'm gonna take the flyer and say MVP just because.
**MVP**
Burns - JDM:
Great fight as well. Super excited for this one. Burns will definitely bring his wrestling shoes, and in my estimation he can't win without them barring a big mistake on the feet made by Jack.
I don't know how confident I am in Gil keeping Jack down. I've got JDM as I think he's a bit sharper and hungrier at this point of his career and Burns will struggle getting to him and neutralizing the striking and movement.
**JDM**
Yan - Song:
This has potential to be FOTN too. Such a great scrap. Somebody is getting TKOd.
Yan is more refined and nuanced version of Song so he should win but anything can happen in an exchange. I'm picking Yan to bounce back .
**Yan**
To cap things off quickly I just wanna say RIP to the Legendary Sherbro YOLOGOGOPLATA. Forever missed and never forgotten.
If anyone is going through anything, please remember that you deserve to be happy and you are worth it. Feel free to message me if you need someone to talk to.
Free Palestine
End Genocide
End Apartheid
Israel has displaced millions of people from their homes and has murdered hundreds of thousands of innocent people including children whose schools and even hospitals they are destroying to this day. America funds this directly. If you're wondering what you'd do during Nazi Germany, you're doing it now. Please speak out and do anything you can my homies as we as humans can't just watch a genocide, even if you just boycott Israeli companies that is something and it makes a difference.
Much Love and enjoy the card.
PS:
Last edited: