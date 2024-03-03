Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC 299 Fight Week
Sean O'Malley knows that Marlon Vera isn’t your typical No. 1 contender. And he believes his opponent knows it, too.
However, Vera's history with the reigning bantamweight champion — namely a first-round TKO over O’Malley in August 2020 — makes for an intriguing storyline. And it doesn’t hurt that O’Malley himself wants to avenge his lone career defeat. He’ll get a chance to do so when he faces Vera in the UFC 299 main event on Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
“Zero percent chance [he gets a shot if I’m not champion],” O’Malley said in a recent interview with ESPN. “There’s guys [that] deserve [it]: Cory [Sandhagen], Merab [Dvalishvili] — you could argue those guys deserve a title fight over ‘Chito.’ I went out there and knocked out the greatest bantamweight of all time. I said ‘Hey, I want one thing. Let me have the ‘Chito’ rematch.’ I’ve never asked for it. I’ve never really asked for anything. Let me have this ‘Chito’ fight. …
“I never went to bed at night thinking I have to fight ‘Chito’ again. If he can get close enough to where I can offer him a title fight…I’ll give you the rematch. Everything is working out perfect.”
Vera is coming off a 1-1 campaign in 2023 that saw him drop a split decision to Cory Sandhagen and take a three-round verdict against Pedro Munhoz. The 31-year-old Ecuador native has won five of his last six Octagon appearances overall, with noteworthy victories over the likes of Dominick Cruz, Rob Font and Frankie Edgar during that time. According to O’Malley, Vera won’t care that he might’ve bypassed more deserving contenders to get this opportunity.
“I think Chito’s a cold-blooded killer. I don’t think it’s gonna faze him that he’s being gifted this title shot,” O’Malley said. “Do I think he knows that? Yeah. He didn’t even finish Pedro. I beat Pedro in two rounds … He knows he’s getting this title fight because I’m the champ. But as far as that affecting him, the dude’s a killer. I don’t think that will mentally [cause] any problems for him.”
If he takes care of business against Vera, O’Malley still has designs on facing newly-crowned featherweight champ Ilia Topuria. He claims this isn’t because he wants to avoid bantamweight contenders like Merab Dvalishvili, Cory Sandhagen or Umar Nurmagomeodov, however. It’s more about seeking out the biggest matchup possible.
“Me vs. Ilia in September in Vegas at the Sphere, Mexican Independence day…let’s make it happen. I think that will be the next fight if all goes to plan,” O’Malley said.
