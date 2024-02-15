Media Volkanovski offers to "save UFC 300": I'm going to do business and then I can come

"I think they’re struggling still. Maybe, I don’t know. It seems like they could be. So wherever they are with UFC 300, I know a guy. There's still plenty of time, just so you know that just in case
there’s anything happening. Dana, Hunter, you know, go! I’m going to go do business, ruin someone’s party or a few people’s party and then I can come, save the day like I always do.”

"I’m ready for a young, hungry prospect to come and bring a fight, but I won’t be surprised – and you shouldn’t be surprised – if I make this look easy. I’m not saying that’s exactly how it is.
I’m not cocky like that. I’ve prepared properly, but if he doesn’t land a punch and I rag-doll him and make him look like nothing in there, you should not be surprised.”
 
If he finishes ilia early then evloev in 2 months? Is that doable?
 
I believe him. This is the same guy who stepped up on 11 days notice to fight Islam in Abu Dhabi.

Volk bless
 
Yeah he'd do it. He's that type. Dunno who he would fight though. Probably not Evloev and the top LW's he would want are tied up.
 
Volk will do a lot of drinking after his loss to Topuria. Doubt he will be ready for another fight
 
Just make sure he doesn't drink his way up till ufc 300 (if he is indeed fighting on ufc 300)
 
