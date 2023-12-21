I have no idea where he's at, but I do think it's smarter to be fighting guys on the lower end.



Eventually, he's not going to steamroll someone. He will look human in there soon enough. And he'll need heart, cardio, and grit, on top of a solid base in striking and submission grappling to win. Khamzat can be mocked for his fights against welterweight Burns and Usman, but, after being hurt and tired, he was able to survive and win round 3 in both of those fights.



I trust Bo's offense, but, while there's no reason to doubt his defense, it remains to be seen. Bo might have every trait, but his skills need to be sharpened so he's able to survive when shit goes wrong.