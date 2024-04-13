Bo Nickal want Khamzat Mad Dog Chimaev

respect to Bo Nickal, he want to fight the best



that would be a great fight for sure, and the build up will end up with some scuffle before the fight
Khamzat is a hot head and need a real challenge, the guy that may be able to outwrestle him
 
That's a really great fight, haven't really thought of this before.

I imagine though that Bo (that's an intentional rhyme) would have to fight someone ranked to get to fight Khamzat?

Dunno, it's just my immediate thoughts.
 
Bo "I can beat the best in the division right now but I wont ask Dana for anything other than a complete tomato can" Nickal
He went to fight hobbyists as an amateur and straight destroyed them. Big surprise. Then he gets brought up slowly as a pro, his opponents picked as carefully as promising boxers have. Destroyed those guys, too. Ooo, but he signed with the UFC so early! Then he fights the bottom of the barrel guys while talking big game

<thisgonbegood>
 
Bo Nickal has been saying this since he first got to UFC. As well as other top guys, but whenever asked when he would like to fight those guys, he always said he needs more time.
Bo Nickal has fought a list of killers! Insane resume
Valentine Woodburn
Jamie Pickett
Donovan Beard
Zachary Borrego
John Noland

Thats more impressive than Jones 2011 streak of Ryan Bader, Shogun, Jackson and Machida imo
 
lol several fighters are calling out Chimaev. He still hasn't lost a fight, but he's done so much damage to his fighter cred that other fighters him as a stepping stone. Remarkable. I don't think I've ever seen another fighter in this situation before.
 
Wolf tickets, dawg. What's the suggestion here? Khamzat is already fighting Whittaker for a title shot in 2 months, then a title fight, then his first defense would be like a year from now at the earliest, and it sure as hell wouldn't be against Bo coming off a win over Cody Brundage a year earlier.

The only realistic timeline for Bo to fight Khamzat this year would be if Khamzat loses to Whittaker, then maybe they could fight in the fall, or if Khamzat loses his title fight, then Bo would still have to sit out close to a year. He's gonna have to fight another ranked guy before then in almost any scenario.
 
This is the same kid who said on the Sanko/DC UFC show yesterday that he could be -800 favorite in the future since he’s so good lol
 
far better fight (that should've been booked) for 300 ...

bo burnham vs hamfat

zero interest in rob vs chimney,
and boo vs burntage.

filler fights honestly.
 
Bo is a liar and after his Rogan podcast I have 0 interest in the guy he wants to pad his record vs bums and he knows he's not ready his words not mine
 
Wolf tickets, dawg. What's the suggestion here? Khamzat is already fighting Whittaker for a title shot in 2 months, then a title fight, then his first defense would be like a year from now at the earliest, and it sure as hell wouldn't be against Bo coming off a win over Cody Brundage a year earlier.

The only realistic timeline for Bo to fight Khamzat this year would be if Khamzat loses to Whittaker, then maybe they could fight in the fall, or if Khamzat loses his title fight, then Bo would still have to sit out close to a year. He's gonna have to fight another ranked guy before then in almost any scenario.
No guarantees that Khamzat gets past Whittaker, I would honestly consider him the underdog.
 
Alex Pereira in his 7th MMA fight and 3rd UFC fight was facing Sean Strickland.
Bo Nickal is about to take his 6th MMA fight and his 3rd UFC fight will be against Cody Brundage.

Some people talk about the guys they want to fight, some guys just go and fight them
 
No guarantees that Khamzat gets past Whittaker, I would honestly consider him the underdog.
It's possible, and we'll see if Bo is still up for it if Khamzat loses. If Khamzat gets KO'd or takes a ton of damage in losing, that's another long layoff for Bo. If Khamzat beats Whittaker, Bo should shoot for like a Brendan Allen or a Connonier for late summer.
 
Bo "I can beat the best in the division right now but I wont ask Dana for anything other than a complete tomato can" Nickal
He just won and called out Fluffy Hernandez. That is the complete fucking opposite of a tomato can.
 
The thing with Bo is if you go on a 7 fight win+finish streak, the UFC is sort of obligated to give you higher ranked opponents. UFC isn't where you learn to fight. Eventually Bo has to fight the top guys. His BJJ and striking is still at a lower level so if someone can exploit that he's going to be a fish out of water. I think most fans are bored with squash matches and want him to test himself with someone equal.
 
I don’t mind if he fights lesser competition. He just needs to fight more to get the experience. At this point he needs to train a lot vs taking off when he doesn’t have a fight.
 
