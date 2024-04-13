Bo Nickal want Khamzat Mad Dog Chimaev

kahymo
respect to Bo Nickal, he want to fight the best
that would be a great fight for sure, and the build up will end up with some scuffle before the fight
Khamzat is a hot head and need a real challenge, the guy that may be able to outwrestle him
