Bo Nickal want Khamzat Mad Dog Chimaev

Wolf tickets, dawg. What's the suggestion here? Khamzat is already fighting Whittaker for a title shot in 2 months, then a title fight, then his first defense would be like a year from now at the earliest, and it sure as hell wouldn't be against Bo coming off a win over Cody Brundage a year earlier.



The only realistic timeline for Bo to fight Khamzat this year would be if Khamzat loses to Whittaker, then maybe they could fight in the fall, or if Khamzat loses his title fight, then Bo would still have to sit out close to a year. He's gonna have to fight another ranked guy before then in almost any scenario.