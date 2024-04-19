Media Robert Whittaker brutally honest on Bo Nickal fight

Bo Nickal defeating Cody Brundage by submnission, what did you think?

- Ugh, I don't care. You know? I don't care. I don't care for Cody Brundage very much, and I think we saw some holes in Bo Nickal's game.
You know, Bo Nickal finally got a guy that he couldn't just do what he wanted with, and Cody Brundage isn't, like, the best fighter in the world.
Like, finally Bo Nickal vs a dude that can kind of wrestle and kind of strike, and he didn't look as good as he has previously. Because he's
been going through shoo-ins, for him. But yeah, it is what it is. I think he's got some work to do before he's gonna be ready to fight top 10 dudes.
 
