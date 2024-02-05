Rumored UFC not getting a definitive answer from DDP, Adesanya keen to headline 300 anyway!

It seems like the reason for the delay of a main event announcement for UFC 300, is that negotiations have stalled for the "Autocrat of Africa" battle between du Plessis and Adesanya.

However, this seems to be more on the side of DDP and his team. Perhaps a part in them trying to get UFC to South Africa and have the fight taking place there? Just a guess.

Adesanya took to social media to let the fans know that he's still looking to come back and be a part of the milestone event, though:



Who should they match him up with to "save UFC 300" in your opinion?
 
Ddp did a podcast just the other day and he still wasn't even done doing his medicals, and he was talking about how he won't take the risk of fighting injured anymore while he's a champ. I highly doubt he'll headline 300 unless the ufc is throwing fuck you level big money his way.

Izzy and ufc should probably stop trying to book a fight with DDP before his current fights are even over. The guy has made it pretty clear that he won't be pressured into fighting under less than optimal conditions.
 
Izzy lost two title fights in his last 3. Him getting another shot right now, regardless if it is DDP at MW or Alex at LHW, just feels wrong. Great fighter, but this is pushing it.
 
Izzy would be a great addition to 300 but no 3 rounds pls.
 
World eater said:
Izzy lost two title fights in his last 3. Him getting another shot right now, regardless if it is DDP at MW or Alex at LHW, just feels wrong. Great fighter, but this is pushing it.
Click to expand...
Yan is 1-4 and he still main carding ppvs and lets talk about Tony.
 
Honestly run the trilogy with him and Alex, yeah it’s not the best for the divisions and it would hurt 301 in Brazil but it’s a massive fight that would be awesome
 
Adesanya vs. Chimaev would be nice.
 
Striker Fox said:
Anymore? He turned down a title shot with Izzy because of "some niggles, nothing serious" Lol
Click to expand...

He fought whittaker with injuries, and he won't do such things again. When he turned down a title shot, he made it clear that he isn't going to fight under less than optimal conditions anymore. Since winning the title, he's made it even clearer by flat out saying he won't take the risk of fighting injured anymore. The fact that they'd try to put DDP in a similar situation again when he has even more leverage is just stupid on their part.
 
Last edited:
Why can’t Izzy and Strickland fight again?
 
