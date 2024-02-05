Unheralded Truth
It seems like the reason for the delay of a main event announcement for UFC 300, is that negotiations have stalled for the "Autocrat of Africa" battle between du Plessis and Adesanya.
However, this seems to be more on the side of DDP and his team. Perhaps a part in them trying to get UFC to South Africa and have the fight taking place there? Just a guess.
Adesanya took to social media to let the fans know that he's still looking to come back and be a part of the milestone event, though:
Who should they match him up with to "save UFC 300" in your opinion?
