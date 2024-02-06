Damn, Dricus seems kinda determined to get his will through now. The belt means something to him in a way it maybe didn't for Strickland:







Who is the toughest, who would you like to fight?



I would like to fight Israel Adesanya next. Yeah, and preferably on home soil. I don't think he's gonna be off for a whole year, he needed to take some time away because he was

quite active. So he's not gonna be off for a year, I think that's probably gonna be the next fight. I have no idea when, for me right now we are still busy with some scans and seeing

what we can do in terms of... after the fight, can we fight soon, is that a possibility and all that. We have to make sure that the longevity of my career is also taken into consideration.

We have had an active last year and a half, that's what I've said, we rushed to get to the belt and had to take every opportunity. So right now, we need to be smart in defending this

belt and when it suits us.



That was actually my question, UFC 300 is not too far away. Is it better to actually sit this out? Recover fully and take them on after?



Yeah, 100%. I think UFC 300 is obviously gonna be a milestone event, the PPV is insane and there's a massive hype. And I would love to be a part of that, but not if it's going to mean

that I'm not fully recovered or that I'm gonna do... Defending my title is much more important to me than being on a milestone event. And then of course, the real milestone event will

be UFC in Africa and more importantly South Africa. I can't even explain to you how long we're willing to wait to make that happen, and to defend my belt on home soil. And that's

history, I mean UFC 300 is just a number, so it's not as massive as coming to Africa.