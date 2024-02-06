Media DDP: I can't even explain how long we're willing to wait, as UFC Africa is the real milestone event

Damn, Dricus seems kinda determined to get his will through now. The belt means something to him in a way it maybe didn't for Strickland:



Who is the toughest, who would you like to fight?

I would like to fight Israel Adesanya next. Yeah, and preferably on home soil. I don't think he's gonna be off for a whole year, he needed to take some time away because he was
quite active. So he's not gonna be off for a year, I think that's probably gonna be the next fight. I have no idea when, for me right now we are still busy with some scans and seeing
what we can do in terms of... after the fight, can we fight soon, is that a possibility and all that. We have to make sure that the longevity of my career is also taken into consideration.
We have had an active last year and a half, that's what I've said, we rushed to get to the belt and had to take every opportunity. So right now, we need to be smart in defending this
belt and when it suits us.

That was actually my question, UFC 300 is not too far away. Is it better to actually sit this out? Recover fully and take them on after?

Yeah, 100%. I think UFC 300 is obviously gonna be a milestone event, the PPV is insane and there's a massive hype. And I would love to be a part of that, but not if it's going to mean
that I'm not fully recovered or that I'm gonna do... Defending my title is much more important to me than being on a milestone event. And then of course, the real milestone event will
be UFC in Africa and more importantly South Africa. I can't even explain to you how long we're willing to wait to make that happen, and to defend my belt on home soil. And that's
history, I mean UFC 300 is just a number, so it's not as massive as coming to Africa.
 
giphy.gif


here we go
 
Can anyone really blame him for wanting to do this when Dana has been hyping it up and there's currently no clear cut #1 contender?

They're probably banking on Izzy coming back and winning a warmup so they can do this African on African crime with pre-built hype. I'm fine with that personally
 
Izzy was right about this dude… he’s just an entitled opportunist with little substance.


Dude shawdowboxed his way to the title in a lackluster performance where the most significant strike was a headbutt, and now he wants to put the entire division on hold for the UFC to cater to his demands.


Enough of these dudes. Strip and move on.
 
anyone acting like DDP not fighting at UFC 300 is some anomaly is full of shit. There just is not enough recovery time. But there is no chance dana going to let him sit out a year, not gonna happen anymore. Dana already has shown you will get stripped and no one gives a shit about DDP.
 
Fucking clown started ducking before being gifted the decision. Wanted the freebie TS at LHW. Then he wants to be on 300. Then he’s wiling to wait for eternity to fight in some 3rd world country on the continent of Africa. Even though the UFC has never been to any country on the continent.

Already doing his best to alienate the fans. The ones that care about the sport, that is.

1707244710500.gif
 
It’s like a disease they contact after getting the belt. Weird.
 
Yeah not happening bro. Already on the UFC's bad side & if he's not willing to scratch the UFC's back they're not going to scratch his.

Izzy vs Khamzat for the interim belt at 300. If Khamzat can't get in then Izzy vs Sean 2. Whether it's Izzy, Khamzat, or Strickland who have the interim belt, will determine if DDP fights down-under, in Abu Dhabi, or Vegas next.

If he refuses at that point he'll be stripped & he can enjoy all the time in South Africa that he wants.
 
