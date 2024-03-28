Eugene Bareman: Izzy's adamant that he must fight for a title, we are ready while waiting on DDP

Eugene Bareman, Adesanya’s coach at Auckland’s City Kickboxing, admits it came as a surprise not getting the call for UFC 300. He told NZ Herald they had been in camp working towards
dethroning the South African champion when the main event was confirmed, but adds there is no question as to what comes next for his fighter:

“Israel will be fighting for the title next,” Bareman said. “The date, I’m not sure. Give us a date and we’ll take it. We’re just sitting ready to go.”

That date might be on the horizon – and a little closer to home.

The UFC will return Downunder on August 18, with Perth playing host to UFC 305. While there have been no talks about that as it stands, NZ Herald understands Adesanya’s team and UFC
shares the interest in booking the fight for Perth.

While the fight never came together for UFC 300 – du Plessis turned the bout down due to fitness – Adesanya seems content on waiting for du Plessis to be ready to fight:

“Israel’s pretty adamant that he has to fight for the title,” Bareman told NZ Herald. “It’s not up to Du Plessis. If that was the case, I wish Israel as a champion had those sorts of choices. The truth is,
he probably didn’t.”

Source: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/uf...ed-for-main-event/3LCUC5IA4ZEGHKAPGPOXA6TVHE/
 
Like him or hate him, Izzy has done enough to ask for a title fight. He did cash his immediate rematch against Poatan, but he won convincingly, so that probably gives him another immediate rematch token. Plus during his reign he was very active and didn't duck anyone
 
Max Entertainment: Izzy vs African Duck.

Strickland probably backup for Saudi Card if Khamzat loses his nerve or Whitaker goes gimp.

DDP asked for Izzy at UFC 300 -- then babbled about injury and South Africa and Champ Privilege, etc. Izzy got his motivation back. This is the fight to entertain the global MMA community and its casual fans.
 
Oscar Madison said:
Max Entertainment: Izzy vs African Duck.

Strickland probably backup for Saudi Card if Khamzat loses his nerve or Whitaker goes gimp.

DDP asked for Izzy at UFC 300 -- then babbled about injury and South Africa and Champ Privilege, etc. Izzy got his motivation back. This is the fight to entertain the global MMA community and its casual fans.
Silly to call a guy who willingly fought Whittaker a duck.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Silly to call a guy who willingly fought Whittaker a duck.
Yeah man he's a duck because he didn't fight izzy and whittaker in a 9 week span, honestly bro pussies like him are ruining the sport! you should fight a Legit number 1 contender, come out completely unscathed, Start your 8 week training camp 2 days after your fight, and make sure you can cut all the weight in just one week or else you're ducking.


This affair made Izzy losing so poetic to me, Just classic too big for your britches bullshit that happens to athletes when success gets to their heads. a very overlooked Strickland, a guy who fights whoever, whenever beats the breaks off him in a home crowd. Got what he deserved. The only final step is for him to go back to contendership and earn a title fight again. He should not be given a title fight in any weightclass.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Like him or hate him, Izzy has done enough to ask for a title fight. He did cash his immediate rematch against Poatan, but he won convincingly, so that probably gives him another immediate rematch token. Plus during his reign he was very active and didn't duck anyone
Should have to get a win before another title shot, acting like he's Colby Covington now, just sit out until you can get another title shot
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Like him or hate him, Izzy has done enough to ask for a title fight. He did cash his immediate rematch against Poatan, but he won convincingly, so that probably gives him another immediate rematch token. Plus during his reign he was very active and didn't duck anyone
Lol he didn't even have one defense. It really should be Cannonier fighting for the title next if the UFC weren't playing favorites.
 
Didn’t Eugene not only said that Izzy would ready for a rematch 1 week after losing to Strickland but also be ready the next night. Then Izzy came out saying he needed a long break. Seems like coach and fighter not on the same page.
 
Please refer to Eugene as Kiwi Edmund. Thank you.
 
