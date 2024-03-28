Eugene Bareman: Izzy's adamant that he must fight for a title, we are ready while waiting on DDP

Thesnake101 said: Silly to call a guy who willingly fought Whittaker a duck. Click to expand...

Yeah man he's a duck because he didn't fight izzy and whittaker in a 9 week span, honestly bro pussies like him are ruining the sport! you should fight a Legit number 1 contender, come out completely unscathed, Start your 8 week training camp 2 days after your fight, and make sure you can cut all the weight in just one week or else you're ducking.This affair made Izzy losing so poetic to me, Just classic too big for your britches bullshit that happens to athletes when success gets to their heads. a very overlooked Strickland, a guy who fights whoever, whenever beats the breaks off him in a home crowd. Got what he deserved. The only final step is for him to go back to contendership and earn a title fight again. He should not be given a title fight in any weightclass.