Eugene Bareman: Izzy's adamant that he must fight for a title, we are ready while waiting on DDP

Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 3,593
- Reaction score
- 6,293
Eugene Bareman, Adesanya’s coach at Auckland’s City Kickboxing, admits it came as a surprise not getting the call for UFC 300. He told NZ Herald they had been in camp working towards
dethroning the South African champion when the main event was confirmed, but adds there is no question as to what comes next for his fighter:
“Israel will be fighting for the title next,” Bareman said. “The date, I’m not sure. Give us a date and we’ll take it. We’re just sitting ready to go.”
That date might be on the horizon – and a little closer to home.
The UFC will return Downunder on August 18, with Perth playing host to UFC 305. While there have been no talks about that as it stands, NZ Herald understands Adesanya’s team and UFC
shares the interest in booking the fight for Perth.
While the fight never came together for UFC 300 – du Plessis turned the bout down due to fitness – Adesanya seems content on waiting for du Plessis to be ready to fight:
“Israel’s pretty adamant that he has to fight for the title,” Bareman told NZ Herald. “It’s not up to Du Plessis. If that was the case, I wish Israel as a champion had those sorts of choices. The truth is,
he probably didn’t.”
Source: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/uf...ed-for-main-event/3LCUC5IA4ZEGHKAPGPOXA6TVHE/
dethroning the South African champion when the main event was confirmed, but adds there is no question as to what comes next for his fighter:
“Israel will be fighting for the title next,” Bareman said. “The date, I’m not sure. Give us a date and we’ll take it. We’re just sitting ready to go.”
That date might be on the horizon – and a little closer to home.
The UFC will return Downunder on August 18, with Perth playing host to UFC 305. While there have been no talks about that as it stands, NZ Herald understands Adesanya’s team and UFC
shares the interest in booking the fight for Perth.
While the fight never came together for UFC 300 – du Plessis turned the bout down due to fitness – Adesanya seems content on waiting for du Plessis to be ready to fight:
“Israel’s pretty adamant that he has to fight for the title,” Bareman told NZ Herald. “It’s not up to Du Plessis. If that was the case, I wish Israel as a champion had those sorts of choices. The truth is,
he probably didn’t.”
Source: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/uf...ed-for-main-event/3LCUC5IA4ZEGHKAPGPOXA6TVHE/